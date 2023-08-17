Fashion Clothing Here’s How to Snag Designer Fashion From Bottega Veneta, Versace, Agolde, and More for Up to 80% Off Browse thousands of deals on these rarely discounted luxury brands. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 17, 2023 @ 06:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: SSENSE/ InStyle If you enjoy the finer things in life, like a pair of patent leather boots, a designer handbag, or glamorous jewelry, then you’re already familiar with luxury brands’ steep prices. But what if we told you that you could add some of Hollywood’s go-to brands like Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Versace, and many more to your wardrobe for a fraction of the price? Right now, you can score up to 80 percent off designer brands that rarely go on sale and have been worn by the likes of Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and countless other celebrities during the Ssense massive summer sale. Find thousands of wardrobe must-haves like shoes, handbags, dresses, denim, sunglasses, and jewelry, and we scoured them all to find the top deals worth snagging. Agolde Black Kira Bodysuit, $68 (Originally $180) Anine Bing Black Lula Trousers, $105 (Originally $350) Anine Bing Brown Victoria Midi Dress, $120 (Originally $400) Bottega Veneta Black Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $275 (Originally $540) Alexander McQueen ‘The Curve’ Bag, $927 (Originally $1545) Jacquemus Black ‘Le Body Bellinu’ Bodysuit, $108 (Originally $540) Chloé Beige Small Sense Basket Tote, $360 (Originally $750) Acne Studios Black Heel Boots, $554 (Originally $990) Agolde Blue Broken Waistband Jeans, $185 (Originally $250) Versace Gold Medusa Earrings, $161 (Originally $375) Versace Pink Medusa Aevitas Platform Heels, $472 (Originally $1475) Stand Studio Black Large Lola Tote, $69 (Originally $345) Repetto Beige Cendrillon Ballet Flats, $189 (Originally $305) Agolde Black Kira Bodysuit Ssense Buy Now $180 $68 We’ve seen celebrities like Taylor Swift and Sydney Sweeney spotted in Agolde before, a brand that is most notable for its denim. In addition to being recognized for its shopper- and celeb-loved jeans, Agolde also offers other closet staples like this ruched black bodysuit that’s marked down to $68. It features a blend of polyester and spandex for ample stretch and an asymmetric neckline that is partially lined, so you can forgo a bra if desired. Versace Pink Medusa Aevitas Platform Heels Ssense Buy Now $1475 $472 While Barbiecore has certainly had its time in the spotlight, we’re not ready to let it go just yet. These Versace platform pumps are hundreds of dollars off and give major dreamhouse vibes that would certainly be a hit in Barbieland. The silk blend satin heels feature a square toe, a padded goatskin footbed, and a Versace Medusa charm on the ankle strap. For styling inspiration, Margot Robbie’s press tour ‘fits are a good place to start. Chloé Beige Small Sense Basket Tote Ssense Buy Now $750 $360 Woven straw bags made a comeback this summer, and this heavily discounted Chloé style fits right in. The multi-wear bag has calfskin detailing and a self-tie closure to ensure your necessities are safely stowed, and works as a crossbody, shoulder, or small tote. Acne Studios Black Heel Boots Ssense Buy Now $990 $554 With fall just around the corner, it’s an ideal time to add a pair of classic, knee-high patent leather boots to your footwear lineup. The calfskin style features a grained lambskin lining, a 2.5-inch rubber stiletto heel, and a square-shaped toe for wiggle room. At more than $400 off, this Acne Studios boot — a brand once worn by Katie Holmes and Rihanna — is worth adding to your virtual cart. For more can’t-miss designer deals, keep scrolling for our top picks to snag for up to 80 percent off during the Ssense sale. Alexander McQueen ‘The Curve’ Bag Ssense Buy Now $1545 $927 Agolde Blue Broken Waistband Jeans Ssense Buy Now $250 $185 Anine Bing Brown Victoria Midi Dress Ssense Buy Now $400 $120 Bottega Veneta Black Cat-Eye Sunglasses Ssense Buy Now $540 $275 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Wedgie-Prone Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Underwear a "Game Changer," and It's Less Than $1 Apiece A 55-Year-Old Shopper Says Their Under-Eyes Are “Smoother” and Less “Crepey” Thanks to This $9 Eye Cream I'm a Beauty Editor With Alopecia, and I Rely on These 5 Non-Prescription Products to Make My Hair Look Fuller