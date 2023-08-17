Here’s How to Snag Designer Fashion From Bottega Veneta, Versace, Agolde, and More for Up to 80% Off

Browse thousands of deals on these rarely discounted luxury brands.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

August 17, 2023

Ssense Designer Sale Roundup
If you enjoy the finer things in life, like a pair of patent leather boots, a designer handbag, or glamorous jewelry, then you’re already familiar with luxury brands’ steep prices. But what if we told you that you could add some of Hollywood’s go-to brands like Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Versace, and many more to your wardrobe for a fraction of the price

Right now, you can score up to 80 percent off designer brands that rarely go on sale and have been worn by the likes of Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and countless other celebrities during the Ssense massive summer sale. Find thousands of wardrobe must-haves like shoes, handbags, dresses, denim, sunglasses, and jewelry, and we scoured them all to find the top deals worth snagging. 

Agolde Black Kira Bodysuit

Ssense AGOLDE Black Kira Bodysuit

Ssense

We’ve seen celebrities like Taylor Swift and Sydney Sweeney spotted in Agolde before, a brand that is most notable for its denim. In addition to being recognized for its shopper- and celeb-loved jeans, Agolde also offers other closet staples like this ruched black bodysuit that’s marked down to $68. It features a blend of polyester and spandex for ample stretch and an asymmetric neckline that is partially lined, so you can forgo a bra if desired. 

Versace Pink Medusa Aevitas Platform Heels

Ssense VERSACE Pink Medusa Aevitas Platform Heels

Ssense

While Barbiecore has certainly had its time in the spotlight, we’re not ready to let it go just yet. These Versace platform pumps are hundreds of dollars off and give major dreamhouse vibes that would certainly be a hit in Barbieland. The silk blend satin heels feature a square toe, a padded goatskin footbed, and a Versace Medusa charm on the ankle strap. For styling inspiration, Margot Robbie’s press tour ‘fits are a good place to start.

Chloé Beige Small Sense Basket Tote

Ssense CHLOÃ Beige Small Sense Basket Tote

Ssense

Woven straw bags made a comeback this summer, and this heavily discounted Chloé style fits right in. The multi-wear bag has calfskin detailing and a self-tie closure to ensure your necessities are safely stowed, and works as a crossbody, shoulder, or small tote.

Acne Studios Black Heel Boots

Ssense ACNE STUDIOS Black Heel Boots

Ssense

With fall just around the corner, it’s an ideal time to add a pair of classic, knee-high patent leather boots to your footwear lineup. The calfskin style features a grained lambskin lining, a 2.5-inch rubber stiletto heel, and a square-shaped toe for wiggle room. At more than $400 off, this Acne Studios boot — a brand once worn by Katie Holmes and Rihanna — is worth adding to your virtual cart. 

For more can’t-miss designer deals, keep scrolling for our top picks to snag for up to 80 percent off during the Ssense sale. 

Alexander McQueen ‘The Curve’ Bag 

Ssense ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Tan 'The Curve' Bag

Ssense

Agolde Blue Broken Waistband Jeans

Ssense AGOLDE Blue Broken Waistband Jeans

Ssense

Anine Bing Brown Victoria Midi Dress 

Ssense ANINE BING Brown Victoria Midi Dress

Ssense

Bottega Veneta Black Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Ssense BOTTEGA VENETA Black Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Ssense

