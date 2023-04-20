Amazon’s Secret Viral Outlet Is Overflowing With New Spring Fashion Arrivals Starting at Just $14

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Outlet Discounted Fashion Items
Amazon. Photo:

Amazon

A new season means a new wardrobe refresh, and this spring I’m going all in on the hottest trends. As I finish up my spring cleaning (aka, my much needed wardrobe purge), I’m turning to Amazon to find fresh pieces to welcome into my outfit rotation. Not only is the retailer’s fashion section overflowing with stylish picks, but its hidden Internet Famous outlet is my secret to finding trending clothes, shoes, and accessories at budget-friendly prices. 

The viral curation is chock-full of popular items that the internet can’t stop raving about — and for good reason. It highlights buzzy beauty products, customer-favorite home decor, and my personal favorite, on-trend fashion. To make your spring shopping a little easier, I sifted through the wide selection to hand-pick the top 12 pieces that deserve a spot in your closet. Below, you’ll find deals up to 50 percent off, and prices as low as just $14.

Shop Viral Spring Fashion Picks: 

It’s no secret that Levi’s denim is (and probably always will be) trending. The timeless, shopper-loved jeans are a must-have in any spring wardrobe, and luckily, the ever-so-coveted Wedgie Straight style is an entire 40 percent off at Amazon. Their vintage-inspired construction is meant to hug your curves in all the right places, while giving your butt an extra lift, according to the brand. Take it from one shopper who said the flattering, high rise pair fits “like a glove,” and another who added, they “get tons of compliments” wearing the jeans.  

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Amazon

Shop now: $47 (Originally $80); amazon.com

When it comes to spring style, accessories are everything. Any look can be elevated with a fun piece of statement jewelry, chic pair of sunglasses, and, of course, a stylish bag. The perfect spring purse, IMHO? The JW Pei Gabbi; available in 18 colors including everyday neutrals, bold brights, and even metallics. Not only do over 2,400 Amazon shoppers love the purse, granting it a near-perfect rating, but celebrities are fans, too. Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, and Megan Fox have all been spotted wearing the exact style. Channel your inner supermodel this season by shopping the pick for under-$70 right now. 

JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Amazon

Shop now: $68 (Originally $80); amazon.com

With warm weather on the horizon, the only thing I want to wear is light, breezy dresses — and, this Zesica option is the quintessential springtime pick. It has a romantic shoulder tie, flattering smocked bust, and adorable ruffle detailing. Plus, it’s made of a breathable material that will keep you cool yet covered thanks to its double-lined skirt. Easily dress it down with a lightweight jacket and some white sneakers, or pair it with your favorite heels for a more elevated look. One shopper wore the pick to a “backyard wedding” and they were comfortable through “dancing and doing all the wedding things.” The versatile dress is available in 18 colors including light pastels perfect for the season. 

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Square Neck Ruffle A Line Swing Mini Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $49); amazon.com

The sun is finally shining, so of course I pulled some stylish shades for you, too. This four-pack of sunglasses comes with a range of styles including green, beige, black, and tortoise, so you can always be coordinated this spring. A reviewer called the popular pairs “stylish, comfortable, sturdy and cheap” which is really all you can ask for in a new pair of sunnies. And the best part? They’re over 40 percent off at Amazon. 

Tskestvy 4-Piece Retro Sunglasses

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Be sure to add your favorite trending fashion picks to your cart while they’re still in stock, and browse through more Internet Famous spring styles below. 

Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $30); amazon.com

PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $16); amazon.com

Dokotoo Womens Casual Short Sleeve Side Split Button Down Long Kimonos Cardigans Swimsuit Cover Up

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $52); amazon.com

Badu Gold Bead Bracelets

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

LouKeith Tennis Skirts

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $15); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

ODODOS Women's Crop 3-Pack Washed Seamless Rib-Knit Camisole Crop Tank Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $58); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Rene Furterer OKARA Silver Toning Shampoo
Shoppers Over 65 Say This French Shampoo Banishes Brass and Makes Gray Hair Glossy
Kendall Jenner Black Outfit Coachella
Kendall Jenner's Buzzy Coachella Look Included the Celeb-Loved Spring Staple You Can Get for $8 on Amazon
Woman Wearing Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse in Aqua
Amazon’s Best-Selling Blouse Is the “Perfect Weight” for Spring, and It Starts at $19
Related Articles
Kendall Jenner Black Outfit Coachella
Kendall Jenner's Buzzy Coachella Look Included the Celeb-Loved Spring Staple You Can Get for $8 on Amazon
Woman Wearing Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse in Aqua
Amazon’s Best-Selling Blouse Is the “Perfect Weight” for Spring, and It Starts at $19
Amazonâs New Arrivals Blouses
Amazon Just Dropped New Spring Blouses for April, and These Are the 10 Best Styles for Under $30
Best Selling Amazon Romper
Amazon’s Best-Selling Jumpsuit Feels Like “Wearing Pajamas,” According to Shoppers — and It’s on Sale Now
True & Co Loungewear Launch
The Amazon Brand Known for Its Comfy Bras Just Launched Loungewear That Can Be Worn Out of the House
Hailey Beiber Earrings
Hailey Bieber Wore the Cutest Initial Earrings Dedicated to Justin, and We Found a Similar Pair for $13
LILLUSORY Women's 2023 Spring Casual Sleeveless Beach Tank Dress Bodycon Ruched Mini Dresses Lead
An “Incredibly Flattering” Sleeveless Mini Dress Is on Sale for $31 at Amazon
Marisa Tomei Relies on This Easy Hair Crayon for Concealing Grays â and Itâs 30% Off for âInStyleâ Readers
Marisa Tomei’s Secret Weapon for Concealing Gray Hair Is 30% Off for InStyle Readers Only
Comfy Spring Skirt
I Tried the Comfy, $16 Amazon Skirt Loved by 60,000+ Shoppers, and It’s Perfect for Spring
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Comfortable $10 Bra Feels Like âWearing Nothing At Allâ
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, It Feels “Like Wearing Nothing” at All
Tory Burch Is Having a Blowout Sale, With Up to 50% Off Trending Spring Fashion
Surprise! Tory Burch's Blowout Spring Sale Has Discounts Up to 52% on Best-Selling Styles
The Drop spring fashion sale
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on 300+ Spring Fashion Staples, and We Found the Best Deals for Up to 75% Off
Brie Larson Finally Revealed What Bra She's Wearing in That Viral Twitter Pic â and It's on Sale at Amazon
Brie Larson Finally Revealed the Bra She’s Wearing in That Viral Photo
Blake Lively Wore This Lightweight Crossbody Phone Case and I Have One Similar For $19 On Amazon
My Favorite $19 Amazon Purse Looks Like the $108 Crossbody Blake Lively Wears on Repeat
Amazon's Top-Selling $19 Sandals Are Lightweight, Waterproof, and "Feel Like a Dream" Shoppers Say
Amazon’s Best-Selling $19 Slides Are So Lightweight and Supportive, Shoppers Say They “Feel Like a Dream”
Amazon Shoppers Creamy Eyeliner
4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Bought This Creamy Eyeliner Pencil in the Last Week, and It's Just $5