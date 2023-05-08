We Found 8 of the Comfiest 2-Piece Loungewear Sets for Under $50 on Amazon

From joggers to crewnecks, these matching sets are perfect for spring.

Updated on May 8, 2023 @ 07:35AM

On days when the sun is tucked behind the clouds and the wind is crisp, I always reach for my clothing-equivalent to a cozy blanket: a matching sweatsuit. The acceptable version of pajamas lounge sets have tons of range in how they can be mixed and matched.

My go-to sweatshirt is a quarter-zip with a long pair of sweatpants, but I also own classic crewnecks and pullover hoodies that match with coordinating-colored jogger bottoms. And in the warmer spring and summer months, I opt for short-sleeve sweatshirts and tanks to match my sweat shorts

If you’re wondering where you can find the best two-piece sweat sets to stock up on this spring, we’ve got you covered with eight of the best styles under $50 on Amazon.

2 Piece Fleece Sweatsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $40 with coupon (Originally $44); amazon.com

This Viatabuna two-piece set is an absolute must-have — trust me, I’m wearing it as I write this. The plush fleece lining is soft and warm, while the vibrant pink hue always reels in so many compliments when I wear it out. It fits oversized without feeling too big and comes with pockets on the sweatshirt and bottoms. It comes in 44 colors and styles, plus sizes S through 3XL.

MEROKEETY Women's Oversized Lounge Set

Amazon

Shop now: $41 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

I’m already thinking about which of Merokeety’s 20 color options in this matching crewneck and shorts set I’ll be adding to my cart. The raglan sweatshirt features an oversized batwing sleeve and thick elastic collar, while the shorts fall right at the mid-thigh, have two side-seam pockets, and an adjustable drawstring at the waist. The pair is available in sizes S to XL.

ANRABESS Womenâs Two Piece Sweatsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $39 with coupon (Originally $47); amazon.com

Anrabess’ unique take on the matching set style is this classic crewneck sweatshirt and wide-leg bottom pairing. The easy-to-style lounge set comes in 11 styles, all available in sizes S through XL. The bottoms include two pockets on the side seam and a stretchy elastic waist for a comfy fit. The set will pair nicely with your favorite white sneakers or slides for warm days.

ANGGREK Lounge Set

Amazon

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

I need this shorts set by Anggrek in my loungewear collection ASAP. The cropped elastic-waisted tank and high-waisted shorts are perfect for spring and summer thanks to a lightweight cotton material that’s both breathable and soft. The set comes in six colors and is available in sizes S to XXL. You can dress up the matching set with a denim jacket and sandals or go casual with sneakers and a baseball hat.

Fixmatti Women Hoodies Tracksuit

Amazon

Shop now: $45 with coupon (Originally $47); amazon.com

Alunzoem Jogger Set

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants Pajama Set

Amazon

Shop now: $47 with coupon (Originally $60); amazon.com

MEROKEETY Women's Oversized 2 Piece Lounge Set

Amazon

Shop now: $47 with coupon (Originally $49); amazon.com

