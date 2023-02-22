7 Spring Trench Coat Styles That Are Trending for 2023

Winter weather is on its way out — which means spring outerwear is on its way in. This season’s standout clothing staple is, without a doubt, the spring trench coat. While trench coats from years past had a solidly vintage vibe, 2023 is remixing this classic coat’s silhouette, color palette, and even its hemline. Beige, brown buttons and matching belts are out. Vibrant hues, playful proportions, and unexpected details define the spring trench coat 2.0 vibe.

It’s no wonder that trench coats have been a must-have for fashion lovers. Despite often falling on the business-casual end of the outerwear spectrum, trench coats are incredibly versatile. A trench coat can elevate your favorite pair of gray sweats or keep a sultry date night look under wraps until a candlelit dinner reveal.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up seven fresh takes on how to style a spring trench coat. Scroll on for some major spring fashion inspiration.

Slip On Neon

Getty Images

If you’re not in the mood to stray too far from a classic trench coat vibe, trying spicing things up with a shade of eye-catching neon. Want to take things a step further? Swap out a traditional matching belt for one that creates contrast with sequins or rhinestones.

Shop similar: NA-KD Wrinkled Detailed Long PU Trench Coat, $50 (Originally $125)

Play With Patterns

Getty Images

You don’t have to love bold prints to get in on the patterned spring trench coat trend. A subtle and sparse pattern like this one gives a cheeky air to an otherwise classically cut and styled coat.

Shop similar: Burberry Floral Print Cotton Long Waterloo Trench Coat, $3,250

Try Oversized

Getty Images

Part of the reason trench coats have been around forever is, simply put, that they make folks look good. This year, enhance your outfits even more by trying on a spring trench coat that plays with volume and shape. Exaggerated collars and structured shoulders modernize this style while still leaving you looking snatched.

Shop similar: Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT ADV Tech Pack, $350

Go Vintage With Velvet

Getty Images

If you love a throwback moment, why not lean into the vintage feel of a trench coat by embracing an opulent fabric like crushed velvet? This look works best in jewel tones like emerald and navy and is sure to elevate whatever you’ve got on underneath.

Shop similar: Karen Millen Velvet Longline Coat; $378 (Originally $756)

Keep It Casual

Getty Images

One of the great things about trench coats is that you can throw one on over sweats and still have a fashion moment. If your vibe is comfort-forward, look for a lightweight spring trench coat in a neutral color so you can layer your favorite altheisure separates underneath.

Shop similar: H&M Double-Breasted Trench Coat, $65

Crop It Like It’s Hot

Getty Images

Long coats not your thing? Don’t fret. A cropped trench coat delivers just as much fashion impact as one with a floor-skimming hemline. This cut works best if the coat’s hem hits mid-thigh, which makes it a great option for anyone with an extensive sundress collection.

Shop similar: Madewell Textural Trench Coat, $188

Update an '80s Silhouette

Getty Images

Back in the '80s, women’s trench coats took cues from menswear, resulting in over-sized silhouettes that served a ton of style. This spring, the '80s are back, with trench coats similar this one — complete with extra-long sleeves, an oversized belt, and lots of volume on top — popping up everywhere.

Shop similar: & Other Stories Relaxed Trench Coat, $179