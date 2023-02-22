Fashion Clothing 7 Spring Trench Coat Styles That Are Trending for 2023 The classic wardrobe staple is getting a mini update this season. By Amber Rambharose Published on February 22, 2023 @ 03:13PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Winter weather is on its way out — which means spring outerwear is on its way in. This season’s standout clothing staple is, without a doubt, the spring trench coat. While trench coats from years past had a solidly vintage vibe, 2023 is remixing this classic coat’s silhouette, color palette, and even its hemline. Beige, brown buttons and matching belts are out. Vibrant hues, playful proportions, and unexpected details define the spring trench coat 2.0 vibe. How to Tie a Trench Coat Like a Pro It’s no wonder that trench coats have been a must-have for fashion lovers. Despite often falling on the business-casual end of the outerwear spectrum, trench coats are incredibly versatile. A trench coat can elevate your favorite pair of gray sweats or keep a sultry date night look under wraps until a candlelit dinner reveal. Ahead, we’ve rounded up seven fresh takes on how to style a spring trench coat. Scroll on for some major spring fashion inspiration. Slip On Neon Getty Images If you’re not in the mood to stray too far from a classic trench coat vibe, trying spicing things up with a shade of eye-catching neon. Want to take things a step further? Swap out a traditional matching belt for one that creates contrast with sequins or rhinestones. Shop similar: NA-KD Wrinkled Detailed Long PU Trench Coat, $50 (Originally $125) Play With Patterns Getty Images You don’t have to love bold prints to get in on the patterned spring trench coat trend. A subtle and sparse pattern like this one gives a cheeky air to an otherwise classically cut and styled coat. Shop similar: Burberry Floral Print Cotton Long Waterloo Trench Coat, $3,250 Try Oversized Getty Images Part of the reason trench coats have been around forever is, simply put, that they make folks look good. This year, enhance your outfits even more by trying on a spring trench coat that plays with volume and shape. Exaggerated collars and structured shoulders modernize this style while still leaving you looking snatched. Shop similar: Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT ADV Tech Pack, $350 10 Winter Jacket Trends Stylists Say Are Here to Stay, From Belted Trenches to Puffy Parkas Go Vintage With Velvet Getty Images If you love a throwback moment, why not lean into the vintage feel of a trench coat by embracing an opulent fabric like crushed velvet? This look works best in jewel tones like emerald and navy and is sure to elevate whatever you’ve got on underneath. Shop similar: Karen Millen Velvet Longline Coat; $378 (Originally $756) Keep It Casual Getty Images One of the great things about trench coats is that you can throw one on over sweats and still have a fashion moment. If your vibe is comfort-forward, look for a lightweight spring trench coat in a neutral color so you can layer your favorite altheisure separates underneath. Shop similar: H&M Double-Breasted Trench Coat, $65 When It Comes to What to Wear With Sweatpants, Anything Goes Crop It Like It’s Hot Getty Images Long coats not your thing? Don’t fret. A cropped trench coat delivers just as much fashion impact as one with a floor-skimming hemline. This cut works best if the coat’s hem hits mid-thigh, which makes it a great option for anyone with an extensive sundress collection. Shop similar: Madewell Textural Trench Coat, $188 One New Thing: A Duster Coat Will Refresh All Your Outfits for Fall Update an '80s Silhouette Getty Images Back in the '80s, women’s trench coats took cues from menswear, resulting in over-sized silhouettes that served a ton of style. This spring, the '80s are back, with trench coats similar this one — complete with extra-long sleeves, an oversized belt, and lots of volume on top — popping up everywhere. Shop similar: & Other Stories Relaxed Trench Coat, $179