13 Spring Sweater Outfits to Try Now That Winter Is Finally Over

Spring is the ideal time to get playful with sweaters. After all, your outfits are less inhibited by chilly temps and slushy sidewalks, making lightweight separates, bare legs, and playful footwear all fair game. When putting together spring sweater outfits, layers are your friend. Balmy sunshine can be quickly replaced with chilly gusts and scattered showers this time of year, so being able to take off and put on at least one lightweight layer is always a good idea in a spring sweater outfit.

That said, there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to reinventing your favorite sweater for spring. Instead, let your favorite spring trends — whether it's pastel separates, flouncy dresses, or the drama of a duster jacket — be your spring sweater outfit inspiration. From the latest celebrity casual ‘fit aesthetics to the most daring of spring fashion trends, we've curated the best of the best spring sweater outfits to try in 2023 ahead.

With a Crop Top

There are very few sweater styles as cozy as an oversized cardigan, which makes it a perfect sweater to pair with an itty bitty crop top and comfy jeans. This springtime 'fit is casual and comfortable while still giving you ample opportunity to show off your personal style. Turn the fashion volume up by adding unexpected accessories like a statement belt or belly chain and grab the quirkiest purse in your closet.

Shop Similar: Prada Organic Denim Top, $775 and Levi's Premium 80s Mom Women's Jeans in Indigo Pattern, $90 (Originally $118)



With a Pleated Mini Skirt

No, we are not encouraging anyone to go out and splurge on that Mui Mui mini skirt, but there is something classic about a thigh-skimming pleated skirt that makes it a perfect spring sweater outfit centerpiece. Platform loafers and a trenchcoat or duster balance out the sky-high hem for a 'fit that's a little preppy, a little punk-adjacent, and a lot of springtime goodness.

Shop Similar: Finesse Metin Charcoal Mini Skirt, $32



With Pastel Cargo Pants

Cargo pants are currently having their fashion moment in the sun, so you'd be remiss not to work a pair into your spring sweater outfit rotation. Give the baggy silhouette a refresh by opting for cargo pants in a pale pastel color — the more likely it would appear in an Easter basket, the better — and keep the sweater you choose cropped to accentuate your natural waist. Voila, you just unlocked the spring sweater 'fit achievement.

Shop Similar: Michelle Wide Leg Cargo Pant, $30 (Originally $50)

With a Midi Skirt and Platform Pumps

It doesn't get more french girl goals than a full midi skirt and a pair of delicious satin pumps. Really dive into the chic look by opting for dark colors and a sweater with a close-cropped fit in a subtle pattern like polka dots or stripes.

Shop Similar: DKNY Taffeta Skirt, $119 and Draper James Paloma Platform, $89 (Originally $140)



With Leather Pants

Leather pants might strike you as a fall or winter wardrobe staple, but when paired with the right mock neck sweater, they transform into a fresh spring sweater outfit. We recommend either tucking in your sweater or picking one with a cropped hemline so that your pants can take their rightful place as the star of this look.

Shop Similar: Rag & Bone Alex Leather Pant, $808 (Originally $1,150)

With a Corset Top

If pairing a corset top with literally every spring fashion trend of the year is wrong, we don't want to be right. The name of the game when incorporating a corset into a spring sweater outfit is contrast. The structure of a corset top already contrasts with the relaxed fit of most knit sweaters, so keep the vibe going by further contrasting satin and lace with wool and mixing prints.

Shop Similar: For Love & Lemons Kaylee Crop Top, $189

With a Sheer Skirt

Sheer clothing is inescapable right now, but it can be a little intimidating to try. To give yourself a confidence boost and some added coverage, try combining a pair of full-coverage undies or ultra-short bike shorts with a long-sleeve sweater and a full tulle skirt.

Shop Similar: Nasty Gal Tulle Layered Demi Sheer Maxi Skirt, $60 (Originally $150)



With Straight Leg Jeans and Heels

For a look that gives big Americana energy, there's nothing better than a pair of straight-leg jeans, a fitted pullover, and a pair of heels. In fact, we think it's easily the most elevated-but-effortless outfit on this list. The secret here is to grab a pair of jeans that fit loosely through the leg and hit at the ankle. That way your heels don't get swallowed up.

Shop Similar: Filippa K Carpenter Jeans, $400 +

With a Statement Bra

Sure, we're months away from summer, but that doesn't mean we can't start dreaming of beach vacations and bringing that vibe into our spring sweater outfits courtesy of a loose-knit cardigan and a statement bra.

Shop Similar: Victoria's Secret x Love & Lemons Cora Bra Top, $111 (Originally $159)

With A Tennis Skirt And Crew Socks

This Spring, celebs have been loving preppy athleisure looks, and nothing blends Upper East Side sophistication with "yes, I play racquet sports" confidence like a striped sweater and a tennis skirt. Nautically themed stripes and colors work best for this spring sweater outfit on top, while ballet flats or sneakers keep things casual on the bottom.

Shop Similar: Addison Bay Clubhouse Skort, $138

With a Maxi Skirt

For a look that works equally well at brunch as it does an afternoon at the museum or night out on the town, try throwing a sweater over a silk maxi skirt. This spring sweater outfit capitalizes on color, so don't be afraid to go bold or mix prints.

Shop Similar: Cara Cara Daphne Floral Print Cotton Maxi Skirt, $495

With Boots and Denim

To tone down a mini skirt while still making a fashion statement, try pulling on a bulky sweater and a pair of bold combat boots. The utilitarian vibe of the boots, in combination with the volume of the sweater, creates ample balance for a stellar bare-legged moment.

Shop Similar: Aqua Denim Mini Skirt, $78, and Christian Louboutin Dune Buckle Red Sole Ankle Booties, $1,595

Over a Silk Dress

Tossing an oversized sweater over a lingerie-inspired silk dress creates a vibe that's both sultry and undone. We recommend reaching for a sweater and dress in similar shades, then adding shoes and accessories in a vibrant color for a streamlined aesthetic that also pops.

Shop Similar: God Save Queens Mademoiselle Dress, $199

