You’re Going to See These Amazon Fashion Staples Everywhere This Spring — and Prices Start at $12

I’ve recently been going through a phase where I hate everything in my closet. Many of my tops and sweaters just aren’t speaking to me anymore, so I’ve started rebuilding my collection with staple pieces that won’t go out of style. And the key to building a capsule wardrobe without breaking the bank is — in my opinion — Amazon’s vast fashion section. The retailer curated a useful storefront full of spring staples that its style experts are predicting will be everywhere this season, and I found the 10 best pieces to shop for less than $100.

My list of spring clothes, shoes, and accessories includes everything from Levi’s jeans to the Steve Madden sandals of my youth (remember friends — everything comes back). Prices start at just $12, and each piece is backed by hundreds to thousands of five-star ratings and reviews. Read on to learn more about the spring fashion staples currently in my Amazon cart.

Shop Amazon Spring Staples:

Every spring wardrobe needs a button-down shirt to throw on over tanks and tees. This 100 percent cotton shirt from The Drop makes a great lightweight layering option, and it comes in six colors and patterns that shoppers call “gorgeous.” Wear the button-down with its matching poplin shorts for a coordinated look, style it with jeans for effortless, cool-girl vibes, or throw it on with trousers to create a more sophisticated outfit.

If you don’t have your go-to spring jeans just yet, Amazon’s denim selection is the best place to look. A pair of Levi’s Wedgie jeans is on sale for $48 right now, while these baggy, high-waisted cargo jeans that come in 15 washes are going for $47. For a full-on denim moment, check out these straight-leg overalls that “have stretch” and are “super comfortable,” according to a shopper who also called the one-piece outfit “functional, fashionable, and fun.”

A spring dress is also a must, and I’ve got my eye on this sleeveless midi style from The Drop. Available in 11 colors and patterns, the dress is made from a blend of viscose and nylon, and it comes in sizes XXS through 5X. It has a scoop neckline and a subtle side slit, both to show a little leg and to offer more breathability during the warmer months. I’ve got my eye on the striped versions, which I picture wearing with neutral sandals and a cropped denim jacket.

In the footwear department, these ruffled-cuff socks are perfect for styling with white sneakers this spring and summer. Whether you’re wearing shorts, a skirt, or a dress, the frilly details on the socks will add an extra fashionable element to your look. And for shoes, I included these Steve Madden wedge sandals purely because I owned them as a child, and I’m so thrilled they’re making a comeback. They have 1.25-inch platforms and a thick, fabric strap across the top to keep your feet from slipping around. And given their simple shape, these sandals will look great with jeans, shorts, dresses, swimsuits — you name it.

No spring outfit is complete without an accessory, and I found the cutest options that strike the perfect balance between classic and trendy. JW Pei makes top-notch purses at affordable prices, so I couldn’t resist adding a couple styles to my cart. This vegan leather, croc-embossed shoulder bag comes in 17 colors, including spring-ready pastels, and has a zippered closure to keep all your belongings secure. If you’re more of a crossbody type of person, consider this fold-over flap style, complete with gold hardware, a magnetic snap closure, and an interior slip pocket. And for sunnies, this “super cute and flattering” rectangle pair is going for just $13, which is great for people like me who tend to lose or break sunglasses.

For more spring fashion inspo, browse through Amazon’s entire selection of seasonal staples, here.

