Spring Pastels Are a Top Celeb Trend, and You Can Shop the Look for Under $50 on Amazon

As we anticipate the clocks springing forward and flowers coming into bloom, it's time to think about refreshing your spring wardrobe. And this year, pastel dressing is poised to take center stage, as seen on the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes where celebrities like Margot Robbie and Anya Taylor-Joy opted for sweet shades of pink and sunshine yellows. The soft color palette offers an energizing change from winter's dark and moody tones, and you can mimic these red carpet looks by shopping for trendy, budding hues on Amazon for under $50 via its Punchy Pastels storefront.

The Verdusa Spaghetti-Strap Mini Dress, for example, is a playful version of Kaley Cuoco's lilac gown. Or if you want to inject the subtle-hues into your everyday essentials, the storefront is also brimming with T-shirts, tennis skirts, sneakers, and more. Whether you want to dress the trend up or down, Amazon has something for everyone in the top spring shades and silhouettes of the season.

Is it even a spring style if ruffles and bows aren't involved? The lightweight crinkle fabric features a smocked-waist for added shape and puffed sleeves for a touch of volume. If you aren't a fan of baby pink, this Alvaq dress comes in 28 colors and prints, with sizes ranging from X-small to XX-large. Whatever shade you choose, this bow-front dress is a must-wear for any occasion.

Breathable fabrics and springtime go together like peanut butter and jelly. This terry puff-sleeve tee by Daily Ritual comes in 20 colors and patterns, and some shades come in a lightweight, sustainably sourced rayon blend. If you want to add some versatile pieces to your capsule closet, this elevated basic is worth adding to your cart, as you can dress it up with a flowy skirt or down with jeans and denim shorts.

You know spring is here when the skirts are out. The Drop's midi-length slip skirt is a must-have for transitional dressing, and it comes in 24 colors to choose from. The soft silk fabric will keep you cool on warmer days, and on breezier ones, can be layered with boots and sweaters for a layered look. Dress the skirt down with sneakers or dress it up with a strappy heel.

Platforms, pastels, and metallics — this is the holy trinity of spring trends. This canvas shoe from Keds is soft and breathable, making it perfect for the fluctuating weather. Available in sizes 5 through 11, it features a lightweight, 1.5-inch platform, giving you some height, while still remaining comfortable. The style also comes in three spring-perfect white colorways — one with pink accents and another with a nautical-inspired navy platform.

