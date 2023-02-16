Aura Nails Make For the Perfect Spring Mani

By
Lisa Stardust
Lisa Stardust
Lisa Stardust

Lisa Stardust is a New York City-based astrologer who is known for her pop culture horoscopes. Stardust acts as a guide for clients to help navigate them through finances, relationships, and other important facets of life. She is the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 @ 07:00AM
Aura Nails Make For the Perfect Mani For Spring
Photo:

Getty Images

One of our favorite nail art trends is something that can be defined — but rather felt. Yes, we're talking about aura nails. An aura is the electromagnetic field of energy that surrounds a person’s body and can describe their energy, and they show up in the form of colors. It’s difficult to see your personal aura with the naked eye, but if you look carefully in a mirror, you may see a particular color surrounding you. That is your aura. 

Alternatively, you can get your picture taken by an aura photographer and reader. This pro will tell you the meaning of the colors that surround you, as no two auras are exactly alike.  It may be that your aura is pink — this means your energy is gentle and giving.  If it's yellow, you are likely an optimist and outgoing.  Different colors express different things about you. 

For this reason, wearing your aura on your nails has become very popular — it's one of the most popular spring nail colors! Aura nail art allows our truest selves to be known by transcending our spirit and letting our innate nature be known.

This nail trend uses an airbrush technique featuring asymmetrical circular blobs of different colors that fade into another shade at the center. People are getting aura of nail art in droves and match their outfits based on their nails. Some even make up their own color combos, not based on their actual auras, but based on what they like or how they feel.  Whatever the case, the aura manicure is uplifting and alluring.  

Below are some images of aura nail art to inspire your next manicure.

Purple aura nails

spring nail colors - aura nails

Instagram @setsbysenia

Purple aura means that you have a connection to one’s spirituality and the divine.

Red aura nails

spring nail colors - red aura nails

Instagram @thenailartistryld

A red aura depicts a creative and passionate person.

Green aura nails

spring nail colors - green aura nails

Instagram @rosebud.nailstudio

The green aura dictates upcoming change, while blue represents intuition. The orange shows one’s creative and positive vibes. Pink identifies as confidence.

Black aura nails

spring nail colors - aura nails

Instagram @yournailplugx

The black can dictate the desire for protection work and a shift in life.

Related Articles
Use Nail Polish to Manifest Your Desires for Spring
How to Use Nail Polish to Manifest Your Wildest Dreams
Rihannaâs Super Bowl Manicure Was Finished With This Conditioning Oil Thatâs Loved by Over 19,900 Amazon Shoppers
Rihanna Finished Off Her Fire-Red Super Bowl Manicure With This $10 Conditioning Nail Oil From Amazon
Nail Brightener
So, What Does a Nail Brightener Actually Do?
French Manicure
Invisible French Manicures Are the Dainty Twist to This Classic Trend
Short Stiletto Nails
Short Stiletto Nails Are About to Take Over
This $5 Nail Oil Grew My Nails Out So Long People Ask If They're Fake
This $5 Oil Treatment Grew Out My Stubby Nails So Long, People Ask If They're Fake
I Own Over 600 Nail Polishes, and These 4 Products Are My Staples for Salon-Perfect Manicures
I Own Over 600 Nail Polishes, and These 4 Products Are My Staples for Salon-Perfect Manicures
Best Nail Moments of the Grammys
The 11 Best Nail Moments From the Grammys
Valentine's Day Nail Art
The Best Valentine’s Day Nail Art To Wear, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Dermelect Ridge Filler Sale
The Smoothening Nail Concealer I Go Through Like Water Is on Sale for One More Day
TK Under-$TK Products You Need to Create Festive Valentine's Day Nails at Home
10 Under-$20 Products You Need to Create Festive Valentine's Day Nails at Home
Red Nail Theory Polishes
I Tried Dozens of Red Nail Polishes to Test TikTok’s Red Nail Theory Trend, and These 3 Are My Favorites
Moody Winter Nail Art by Sign
These Are the Perfect, Moody Winter Nail Polish Colors For Each Zodiac Sign
Micro French Nails Trend
Micro French Manicures Are the Effortlessly Chic Nail Look Of the Moment
Aquarius Season Nail Polish
The One Nail Polish Color Every Sign Should Wear for Aquarius Season
This Base Coat is so Flattering and Concealing, I Wear it on Bare Nails
This $13 Basecoat Enhances and Conceals My Natural Nails So Well, I Skip Polish Altogether