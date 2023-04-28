I’m a Fashion Editor, and I’m Wearing These 5 Under-$100 Kate Spade Handbags All Spring Long

You’ll want more than one.

Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on April 28, 2023 @ 12:00AM

Kate Spade Handbags
Kate Spade

For a short time in my life, I only wore neutrals; think: beige pants, a white tee, and a black baseball cap. I was all about the essentials and created the ideal capsule wardrobe. Don’t get me wrong, I still gush over tans and grays, but over time, I realized the beauty of bright hues and just how fun a pink, green, and yellow wardrobe could be. I guess you could say I’m in my color era, and Kate Spade’s sale section, Kate Spade Surprise, has plenty of spring handbags that fit my new aesthetic perfectly.

Full of fun prints and exhilarating shades, Kate Spade Surprise’s current collection ranges from slim crossbody bags to large carry-all totes. Not only is there a style for everyone, but there is also a price tag for all. Each sack is under $100, thanks to the 60 percent off sale (and the additional 20 percent off that’s applied at checkout). Best of all, I’m sharing the five I’m adding to my cart ASAP, as I need these exciting pieces in my closet sooner rather than later.

Shop Our Favorite Under-$100 Kate Spade Handbags

Kristi Crossbody 

Kristi Crossbody

Kate Spade

Up first is the cutest yellow bag I’ve ever seen. Better yet, it’s made of luxurious leather, but the bright hue reminds me of sunshine without dipping into neon territory. The curved body is also a bit eccentric, providing a unique take on a bag without sacrificing carrying space. What I love most, though, are the dual carrying straps, which allow you to slip the bag onto your wrist or throw it on like a crossbody. 

Shop now: $96 (Originally $120); surprise.katespade.com

Mel Packable Tote 

Mel Packable Tote

Kate Spade

Even though I’ve been wearing Kelly green for years (shout out to my green and white high school pride colors), it seems like the fashion word has just recently begun to catch on, and the Mel Packable Tote falls right in line with the trend. The eye-catching hue will undoubtedly stand out among the other bags you own, while the large size can fit everything from a laptop and books to a water bottle and a change of clothes. The nylon material also makes this a comfortable, day-to-day bag you don’t have to worry about damaging, while the included wristlet is an added bonus for storing your essentials like lipstick and hand sanitizer. 

Shop now: $96 (Originally $120); surprise.katespade.com

Daisy Vanity Crossbody

Daisy Vanity Crossbody

Kate Spade

Sure, I’m hooked on this purple bag thanks to Taylor Swift’s Lavender Haze song, but I also love the Daisy Vanity’s slim, square design. It’s never bulky, meaning you can take it anywhere, such as the park, a concert, and everything in between, while still keeping your style up to par. The color will also add a pop to any outfit, attracting compliments left and right. 

Shop now: $89 (Originally $112); surprise.katespade.com

Kitt Large Tote

Kitt Large Tote

Kate Spade

While the Kitt Large Tote may look very similar to the previous oversized tote, they’re not the same. Sure, each bag is clearly a different color, but this pink option features a more structured silhouette that fans out at the top. That slight difference makes it a versatile option, allowing you to take it to the office and happy hour alike. Plus, it’s available in seven other colors.  

Shop now: $96 (Originally $120); surprise.katespade.com

Perry Leather Crossbody

Perry Leather Crossbody

Kate Spade

I’ve owned a similar bag to this Perry Leather Crossbody for years, and I never plan on tossing it. Still, I want another one, especially when it comes in this icey blue shade, as it’s a fun, spring color that’s not too loud. Additionally, the shape is classy and sleek, making it a great option for an array of occasions. 

Shop now: $76 (Originally $96); surprise.katespade.com

