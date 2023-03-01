10 Spring Dress Outfits That Will Make You Excited For Warm, Sunny Days

As the frigid days of winter begin to whittle away, warm weather months invite your wardrobe to begin lightening its load by swapping out the bulky coats and sweaters for cropped jackets and tank tops. But possibly the best part of climbing temperatures is the return of one-and-done outfits, like spring dresses decorated in the season’s signature colors and patterns, taking the guesswork out of mixing and matching multiple pieces from your closet.

One of the most common misconceptions about spring dress outfits is that they all look the same; a sea of floral prints and blinding pastels with varying hemlines being the only thing to differentiate one look from the next. To debunk this myth, we asked stylists to break down not only the spring dresses they can’t wait to style in the upcoming season but how they plan to go about doing just that.

Create a Cool Pairing With a Matching Set

If the past few years are any indication, the co-ord trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and if fashion stylist Naina Singla has her way, it never will. For spring 2023, the style expert is especially excited to dress her clients in matching spring dress sets (her current favorite is this two-piece linen set from Reformation).

“[Dress sets] offer a more versatile look that can be worn together as a dress, or worn separately with other pieces,” she tells InStyle. “It's a classic spring look, that is a perfect go-to for warmer temps.”

Opt For Soft Textures

More specifically, tweed. The woolen fabric is booming for spring 2023, and Singla tells InStyle it’s likely because the material works for officewear and casual looks.

“There are a range of ready-to-wear tweed sheath dresses to choose from this spring,” Singla says of the fabric, noting neutrals and soft shades of blue and pink are looking to be especially popular in the coming months. “No matter what color tweed sheath dress you choose, they are a great way to change up your spring wardrobe with an unexpected textured look that is on trend and also keeps you warm for the cooler Spring days.”

Amp Things Up With a Fun Neckline

Singla goes on to tell the dot com that while spring dresses are often associated with midi or longer hemlines and seasonal prints (cough florals cough), spring 2023 is less cutesy and much sexier with a focus on the delicate shoulder reveal. “Simply wear a ruffled dress with loosely-tied shoulders in a fun color or neutral tone, add a pair of strappy sandals or kitten heels,” and Singla says you’re good to go.

Go With Daytime Metallics

It’s not a secret: metallics are having a moment. Katy Perry and Simone Ashley have recently been spotted sporting the trend, and style therapist Christina Stein is also on board for the upcoming season. “[Metallic] fabric can be so fun to work with, I think it’ll really turn heads at events and can be dressed down easily,” Stein gushes, adding she’d pair the statement with seasonal colors “ like pink or orange” for an easy pop and as a “way to make it fresh and on-trend!”

Channel the 2000s With Crochet

The fashion industry saw a spike in crochet and knit clothing back in 2021, and it appears that the celeb-loved trend is still, well, trending, especially given the rise of Y2K fashion. Stein concurs and is looking forward to dressing her clients (and herself!) in crochet dresses for spring 2023. “I think [crochet] is really unique because you can play with a color or mesh slip to go underneath or belt the outside to make the look your own,” she says.” You can even take a shorter crochet dress, and put it over a t-shirt and a pair of jeans.”

Make It a Midi

While micro-mini hemlines are still being worn today, the Stitch Fix annual Style Forecast shows 2023 is the year of the midi dress. “Whether you’re looking for an everyday casual piece such as the Mohnton Made Midi Dress or you prefer a more feminine approach, such as this midi by Free People with ruching and a slightly puffed sleeve,” Stitch Fix stylist Katie Englund tells InStyle the midi hemline “will be everywhere this spring.”

Don’t Forgo Florals

They may be cliche, but florals for spring are a thing for a reason; it works. Englund says floral also popped up in the Stitch Fix Style Forecast, but that this season is about rocking more subtle flowery prints in what’s being called “garden state,” aka “garden-esque prints, like a neutral-colored dress with a begonia-inspired floral pattern.”

Give Cutouts a Try

Now’s the time to experiment with this sultry trend if you haven’t already. At Stitch Fix, Englund says she’s excited to encourage members to show a little skin for spring 2023, particularly through an introduction to creative cutouts. Her vision for the look: “A sleek midi dress in an eye-catching chartreuse hue that features unexpected side cutouts. Pair this with your favorite denim jacket and heeled mules for a night out, or keep it casual with a classic pair of white sneakers for a look that’s both comfortable and trend-forward.”

Play With Polka Dots

In conversation with InStyle, celebrity stylist and brand image consultant Kara Allan explained that while polka dots originated in the 1700s amid controversy, they’ve made a rousing comeback with the Polka Dot dance. “She's a survivor,” she jokes about the pattern, but Allan is very serious about sporting the dots for spring 2023. “My favorite way to wear a black and white or navy polka dot dress is with red shoes/bag, fabulous glasses, and a jean jacket,” Allan says, adding the combination takes the sweet design and “makes it sexy.”

Get Wild With a Western Vibe

“I associate the Western trend with channeling your inner badass,” Allan says of her second favorite spring dress trend for 2023. Between the hats, boots, and flowy skirts, the stylist is drawn to the aesthetic because it’s stylish, but also a ton of fun. “The [Western] girl lives a full, unapologetic life and don't you forget it.”