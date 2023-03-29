I'm a Fashion Editor, and This Is the Bright and Simple 2-Piece Outfit Formula I'm Wearing All Spring

My closet is bursting at its seams and every inch of my wardrobe is stuffed. There’s zero room left, and yet, I still have “nothing to wear.” You see, it really comes down to just being overwhelmed by the many styling choices available, and that’s why I’ve decided to simplify my fashion choices (at least for the most part). While doing so, I discovered my new favorite outfit formula for spring, and it’s so easy, anyone can wear it.

This uncomplicated look consists of two pieces: a bright dress and some white kicks — that’s it. It’s an effortless take on spring style that requires little to no thinking but is jammed-packed with casual sophistication. With that said, you need to find the right gown and sneakers to really make the ensemble work.

The last time I wore this look, I opted for a bright pink baby doll dress from Windsor, which is similar to this find. The secret was in the color; it stood out among common neutral shades while totally playing into the season’s pastel palette. The silhouette of your selected spring dress is also essential, as it will make your outfit more relaxed or formal. So choose something that fits what you’re looking for, like a ruffled midi dress, open-back sundress, or a tie-front option.

I’ll also let you in on a secret: I was totally wearing spandex shorts like these $13 finds under that dress, so don’t be afraid to slip on a pair. This way, you can run, dance, and play while still looking cute.

The detail that makes this ‘fit even more straightforward is the shoes. You can never go wrong with white sneakers, as they pair with just about everything — even a dress. Better yet, the white color makes them easy to mix and match with your new favorite spring dresses, while the ease of sneakers keeps you comfortable all day long.

I love slipping on a platform pair of kicks for some added height, but high tops, retro styles, and classic options work just as great, too. You get to craft the overall feel of your outfit, and details make all the difference.

This simple outfit formula isn’t only easy to piece together, but it’s a great transitional look for all types of occasions and temperatures. I’ll be heading to California in a week, and this is basically all I’m packing because I can wear it to Easter gatherings, brunch dates, playdates with little ones, and more. Not to mention, the dress and shoes will practically beg to be paired with a jean jacket if the temperatures drop just enough.

So there you have it: a simple, foolproof spring look that only takes a dress, sneakers, and a fashionista to rock it (aka, you). Shop some of my favorite picks below to show off your own version.

