I'm a Fashion Editor, and This Is the Bright and Simple 2-Piece Outfit Formula I'm Wearing All Spring

The foolproof combination is all I'm packing for a trip to California.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Photo:

Getty Images

My closet is bursting at its seams and every inch of my wardrobe is stuffed. There’s zero room left, and yet, I still have “nothing to wear.” You see, it really comes down to just being overwhelmed by the many styling choices available, and that’s why I’ve decided to simplify my fashion choices (at least for the most part). While doing so, I discovered my new favorite outfit formula for spring, and it’s so easy, anyone can wear it.      

This uncomplicated look consists of two pieces: a bright dress and some white kicks — that’s it. It’s an effortless take on spring style that requires little to no thinking but is jammed-packed with casual sophistication. With that said, you need to find the right gown and sneakers to really make the ensemble work. 

Courtesy

The last time I wore this look, I opted for a bright pink baby doll dress from Windsor, which is similar to this find. The secret was in the color; it stood out among common neutral shades while totally playing into the season’s pastel palette. The silhouette of your selected spring dress is also essential, as it will make your outfit more relaxed or formal. So choose something that fits what you’re looking for, like a ruffled midi dress, open-back sundress, or a tie-front option. 

I’ll also let you in on a secret: I was totally wearing spandex shorts like these $13 finds under that dress, so don’t be afraid to slip on a pair. This way, you can run, dance, and play while still looking cute. 

Jcrew Gwyneth V-neck slip dress in cupro blend

Jcrew

Shop now: $128; jcrew.com

SheIn Women's Floral Tie Front Ruffle Mini Dress V Neck Short Sleeve A Line Flare Dresses

Amazon

Shop now: $36; amazon.com

Everlane The Riviera Dress

Everlane

Shop now: $98; everlane.com

The detail that makes this ‘fit even more straightforward is the shoes. You can never go wrong with white sneakers, as they pair with just about everything — even a dress. Better yet, the white color makes them easy to mix and match with your new favorite spring dresses, while the ease of sneakers keeps you comfortable all day long. 

I love slipping on a platform pair of kicks for some added height, but high tops, retro styles, and classic options work just as great, too. You get to craft the overall feel of your outfit, and details make all the difference. 

Skechers Women's D'Lites Fresh Start Wide Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker Fashion

Amazon

Shop now: $50 (Originally $65); amazon.com

2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker SUPERGA

Nordstrom

Shop now: $40 (Originally $69); amazon.com, nordstrom.com

Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Denim Fashion Sneakers

Amazon

Shop now: $88; amazon.com

This simple outfit formula isn’t only easy to piece together, but it’s a great transitional look for all types of occasions and temperatures. I’ll be heading to California in a week, and this is basically all I’m packing because I can wear it to Easter gatherings, brunch dates, playdates with little ones, and more. Not to mention, the dress and shoes will practically beg to be paired with a jean jacket if the temperatures drop just enough. 

So there you have it: a simple, foolproof spring look that only takes a dress, sneakers, and a fashionista to rock it (aka, you). Shop some of my favorite picks below to show off your own version. 

ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Summer Plaid Square Neck Puff Sleeve Ruffle Flowy Beach Midi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $40 with coupon (Originally $49); amazon.com

Dokotoo Womens 2023 Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $52); amazon.com

Trina Turk Women's Off The Shoulder Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $97 (Originally $278); amazon.com

Nada Floral Open Back Long Sleeve Minidress BARDOT

Nordstrom

Shop now: $169; nordstrom.com

Cole Haan Women's Grandpro Tennis Leather Lace Ox Fashion Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $85–$150; amazon.com, nordstrom.com

Howell Sneaker TORY BURCH

Amazon

Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com, amazon.com

adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $60 (Originally $75); amazon.com

