11 Spring Date Night Outfits That Will Have You Feeling the Love This Season

It's time to shed those layers and take your look to the next level with these stylist-approved tips.

By
Julia Guerra
Julia Guerra
Julia Guerra

Julia Guerra is a freelance contributor with over six years of experience writing beauty, health, wellness, style, parenting, and food content.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 @ 06:00PM
Spring Date Night Outfits 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

As soon as our weather app shows brighter and warmer forecasts, we pack away our winter wardrobes and fill our closets with light layers and the pastel color palettes of spring. It’s the end of cozy hibernation and the beginning of sunshiny days; the anticipation of nights out with loved ones instead of evenings in with Netflix. But an uptick in social events means going out ensembles are a necessity, so whether you’re spending your free time with your boo or bestie, you might want to shop your closet and put together a collection of spring date night outfits to ensure you’re prepared on a moments notice.

Given that you’ve spent months wearing all things bulky, fuzzy, and not at all form-fitting, it’s understandable if you’re feeling particularly uninspired heading into the warm weather months, in which tank tops, shorts, and spring dresses reign supreme. In most cases, winter date night outfits require minimal effort and are formulaic: a combination of jeans, oversized sweaters, boots, scarves, and outerwear that leans more functional than fashionable to properly shield you from the cold. Spring date night outfits, however, can be more original, thanks to warmer temperatures inviting us to shed our layers, show off our shapes, and have fun with fashion again.

Still, if you’re out of ideas and browsing social media isn’t sparking inspiration, hope is not all lost. Ahead, stylists and fashion experts share the looks they’re excited to put together for spring date nights in 2023, and their creative ideas do not disappoint.

Vest Up

Spring Date Night Outfits 2023

Getty Images

“There is no fashion item receiving more love right now than the vest. And there’s a good reason. Because they are ’structured’ (not loose and floppy like a T-shirt) they tend to be flattering to many body types and hide imperfections in your middle. Perhaps that’s why they’ve been a staple in menswear for literally hundreds of years! Take this trend and run with it for date night - pair a vest with jeans, heels, and a clutch. Brighten it up with a statement earring and a bold lip to add a colorful touch to your menswear-inspired look.” — LA-based celebrity stylist, Abby Arad

 Go Easy, Breezy With a Romper or Pantsuit

Spring Date Night Outfits 2023

Getty Images

“I don’t think rompers or jumpsuits get enough attention when it comes to date night ideas! We always want to go for the easy thing, denim or dresses, but a romper is great for a little in-between. They pair well with heels or sneakers and they’re comfy!” — Style therapist, Christina Stein

A Linen Dress and Minimal Jewels

Spring Date Night Outfits 2023

Getty Images

"If I were styling an outfit for date night I would pair a mid-shin fitted linen strapless dress in an ivory color with a golden beige color open toe kitten heel sandal. For jewelry, I would wear a stud diamond earring or small gold hoop with layered simple bracelets and a medium-sized woven bag. - Caitlin Jaymes, CEO and founder of Caitlin Jaymes Organizing & Styling

A Relaxed Jeans and T-Shirt Fit

Spring Date Night Outfits 2023

Getty Images

“Vintage jeans with a baby tee and cute shoulder bag. I prefer Levi’s 550 relaxed fit Mom jeans with a cute small women's baby t-shirt and you can’t go wrong with a pointed-toe pump to dress it up a bit!” — Celebrity stylist, Siena Montesano

Look Cool, Calm, and Collected in Loose Leg Jeans

Spring Date Night Outfits 2023

Getty Images

“For something effortlessly cool, comfortable, and still sexy, I love the idea of a slinky tee-style bodysuit (silk or viscose) with higher-waisted ecru or ivory loose-leg jeans, and an uber minimalist heeled sandal (black could lend a striking and unexpected tone for the evening). Another sleek minimalist option is a crisp white midi-length dress paired with a bold mule in a vibrant spring color like pink or green.” - Personal stylist, Bryn Taylor

Make It a Menswear Moment

Spring Date Night Outfits 2023

Getty Images

“A menswear shirt, worn as a dress with stockings or a onesie, with a statement heel and a menswear necktie. Then add a pop of color with a fedora and polish off with a red lip. [Another option is a] menswear-inspired cinched shirt worn oversized with a pair of high-rise super short shorts, stockings as an underlayer, a western bolo, and a statement pump.” — 7 For All Mankind's vice president of women's design and trends, Lisa Virtue

Stay Trending With a Y2K-Inspired Ensemble

Spring Date Night Outfits 2023

Getty Images

“‘Romantic Grunge’ is trending for spring according to recent Afterpay data - and it's ideal for a date night look. The juxtaposition of edgy textures and softer elements — think feminine florals and ruffles — is effortlessly cool. Style a floral midi dress with a leather moto jacket or top leather pants with a romantic ruffle top. You’ll feel tough and femme at the same time. A winning combo for date night.” — Afterpay brand ambassador and E! Entertainment host, Zanna Roberts Rassi

Feel Sexy in Silk

Spring Date Night Outfits 2023

Getty Images

“Silky tops are a must-have for any date night wardrobe. They are versatile layering pieces that can be paired with leather or denim for a chic and stylish look. The Ramy Brook Harriet and Abigail tops are great options!” — Founder and creative director of Ramy Brook, Ramy Brook Sharp

Stick With Light Layers If the Weather Is Cool

Spring Date Night Outfits 2023

Getty Images

“My go-to approach has been to lean on layers — and add a little bit of flair. Recently, my flair has come in the form of M.M.LaFleur’s Krista miniskirt, which is knit in Japan using 100% cotton and features a fabulous fringe hemline. I pair it with my favorite cashmere Toteme sweater, tights, and knee-high boots from Khaite.” - Founder and CEO of M.M.LaFleur, Sarah LaFleur

A Sultry Slip Dress

Spring Date Night Outfits 2023

Getty Images

“For the dinner date, a sexy double silk slip dress in tobacco with a fitted cream tailor blazer in silk with contrast stitches in black, strappy heels and a playful mini clutch, and, most of all, your own radiant beauty of yourself." — Designer, Diego Binetti

Add a Pop of Leather

Spring Date Night Outfits 2023

Getty Images

 “Faux leather is the perfect date night choice in warmer weather, just make sure to pair it with seasonally appropriate tops, like a silk cami or an edgy rocker tee. The Scarlet Vegan Leather Pant is an ideal option, cut with a wide leg and cropped to perfection, it looks good with heels or flats, depending on the mood of the evening.” - Co-founder and designer of I Love Tyler Madison, Jacqueline Harris

 

