7 Cocktail Dress Ideas for That Spring Wedding You're Invited To

Out of all the wedding dress codes out there, spring cocktail wedding guest attire is one of the vaguest — but also the most simple — to adhere to. Cocktail wedding attire is "fun, free-flowing, and fashion-forward with an overtone of individuality," costume designer Rahimah Yoba previously told InStyle. With the bloom of spring in mind, this elevated, but not overly stuffy, dress code calls for romantic colors, floral prints, and dreamy details like ruffles, ribbons, and embroidery.

As with any major event, there are a few things to steer clear of when it comes to picking a dress for a spring cocktail wedding. Although shorter dresses aren't off-limits, we don't recommend rolling up in your shortest mini-dress. The same goes for showing skin. While plunging necklines, slitted skirts, and sleeveless styles aren't against the rules, it is a good idea to accessorize with a shrug or blazer if your spring cocktail dress is on the revealing side.

That said, there is flirty fun to be had, including these seven spring cocktail dresses for weddings.

A Floral Midi Dress

Getty Images

A romantic midi dress featuring a dreamy floral print is an easy A+ spring cocktail dress for a wedding. The conservative hemline creates space for other form-flattering design elements like darling scoop neck necklines, ribbon sleeves, and slit skirts.

Shop Similar: SOFIA The Label Dolce Short Sleeve Midi Dress, $430

A Maxi Dress With Subtle Cutouts

Getty Images

Swear by cutouts? You can actually incorporate them into cocktail wedding attire. A cutout dress for a spring wedding should definitely end below the knee, and a maxi dress is best. To keep things seasonally themed, look for sweet prints, such as florals, and dreamy details, like bows and ribbons.

Shop Similar: Amur Magnolia Cutout Maxi Dress, $698

A High-Necked Garden Party Dress

Getty Images

A flouncy short dress in a floral print with a high neck is a wonderful way to bring retro vibes to a spring cocktail wedding. To offset your higher hemline, pair your dress with an oversized blazer in a neutral shade and grab sparkling accessories to elevate the look.

Shop Similar: Christy Lynn Jenny Dress in Lilac Floral, $498

A Decadent Collared Dress

Getty Images

This is not your mother's shirt dress. A collared dress for a spring cocktail wedding is an opportunity to go all out with embellishments like beading and embroidery without overdressing. The sky is the limit with a decadent collared dress, so keep your accessories soft and subdued to let the dress be the star of the show.

Shop Similar: Petuwia Floral-Embroidered Collared Gown, $4,335

A Corset Dress

Getty Images

A midi dress is a cocktail event staple, but that doesn't mean it has to feel expected. Try a vibrant spring shade with a corset-style bodice that will hit the dress code mark while still feeling fresh and vampy.

Shop Similar: Jasmin Draped Off-Shoulder Corset Midi Dress, $425

A Romantic Ruffle Dress

Getty Images

Romantic ruffles are a perfect element to work into a spring cocktail wedding outfit. We recommend choosing a longer style of dress so that the soft girl vibes of the ruffles achieve maximum impact.

Shop Similar: Farm Rio Red Heart Maxi Dress, $230

A Lace Tea-Length Dress

Getty Images

Halfway between maxi and midi lengths, a tea-length dress will skim your calves and typically end just above the ankle. Gauzy layers of lace look especially lovely in this length, and thanks to the longer hem, you can toy with sheerness and structured sultry details like a boned bodice without coming across as too casual.

Shop Similar: Erdem Asymmetric Ruffle Lace Corset Dress, $4,195

