Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes Are Fans of This Versatile Spring Trend That Gets Me Non-Stop Compliments

Trying out trends is literally part of my job description; you can’t be a fashion editor without actually practicing what you preach. Sometimes, though, the styles are just too excessive, causing me to leave the over-the-top extravagance to the pros. But other times, it works out perfectly, leading me to discover my new favorite fashion craze. My latest style discovery? Spring-ready blazers.

One look at celebrity ensembles and you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about. Blazers have been a longtime staple for models like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber, while Chrissy Teigen and Kate Bosworth have been following suit. Kate Middleton herself basically wears a sleek jacket every week, always rotating colors and styles — she wears them so often, I’m officially calling it her go-to outfit formula. Katie Holmes is in the same boat; she's wears blazers repeatedly every year, and most recently most recently sported one in NYC paired with jeans and a turtleneck. So if this tells you anything, it’s that blazers can transcend any season, and they’re definitely a spring staple.

It’s no surprise that blazers are so popular: They’re easy, comfortable, and versatile. They’re no longer just reserved for the office, but can be taken to happy hours, dinners, casual outings, and brunch alike. Fun colors, unique materials, and various silhouettes allow you to play with the once structured fashion piece; better yet, blazers are practical, allowing you to slip them on and off as needed during the everchanging spring weather. To prove it to you, I tried the coveted trend for myself, and found some of my favorite options to add to your cart ASAP:

The first time I tried the style, I went with a laid-back approach, throwing on loose-fitting jeans and a cropped tank under my tweed Windsor blazer. However, I opted for heeled Mary Janes (the exact ones Taylor Swift wears, BTW) to offset the laid-back approach; this created the ideal balance between comfort and sophistication, making it one of the simplest seasonal outfits I ever curated. Best of all, this spring look is as uncomplicated as it gets.

The second time around, I wanted to add more color, so I reached for a lilac cami and a mint green blazer from Motf, which just so happened to match my manicure (peep the pic for proof). The purple and green colors immediately added a unique twist to the look, while my jeans kept it grounded. Now, you can’t see my shoes in the photo, but I went with sneakers, demonstrating blazers can pair with just about anything. My secret to making this happen? Choosing a blazer with a hue (or colorful pattern) you not only feel confident in, but that coordinates with multiple pieces in your wardrobe.

Each time I styled one of my spring-ready blazers, I received non-stop compliments, which is a surprise since it’s not as common as the usual compliment-worthy seasonal trends, such as floral dresses and puff sleeve tops. So if you want in on the trend (and an ever-flowing wave of accolades), shop some of my favorite blazer picks below.

