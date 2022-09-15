The 8 Best Spring 2023 Trends We Saw at New York Fashion Week

Thanks to New York Fashion Week, our minds are currently on Spring 2023 — despite what the calendar says. This time around, designers made sure we had plenty to look forward to, and while we definitely spotted seasonal classics on the runway (florals, ruffles, breezy white pieces, etc.), we also saw plenty of innovation and fresh twists on styles we love.

Whether you're hoping to plan ahead, ready to start rocking these looks now, or are simply curious about what's coming down the pipeline, take a look at our favorite eight Spring 2023 fashion trends from New York Fashion Week, ahead.

Laid-Back Sheer

Sheer styles are nothing new, but for Spring 2023, they truly seemed like NBD. From loose-fitting, see-though tank tops to throw-on-and-go slip dresses, skin-baring styles are now laid-back, super-casual, and comfy-looking — which is really what this time of year is all about.

Bright Green

Barbiecore's shocking shade of pink is still alive and well, but Highlighter Fashion seems to be the new top color trend, and designers are definitely favoring bright green. While this statement shade does remind us of the beach, we saw it being used for gowns and suits, proving that neon is more versatile than we once thought.

Cargo Pockets

Have you noticed that everyone is dressing like Kim Possible? It's true — and the trend will no doubt continue through the next year. Cargo pants were all over the Spring 2023 runway, whether they were part of a set, super-shiny, or in shorts form. The plus side to this throwback look resurfacing? Plenty of pockets to store our stuff!



Not-Your-Average Button-Down

Button-down dresses are essentially timeless, but for Spring 2023, designers opted to give these wardrobe staples a mini makeover. Think: Statement bell sleeves, cutouts, and ruching.

Fringe Everything

Whoever said the '20s would involve dressing like flappers again wasn't wrong. Fringe will be even more of a trend come Spring 2023, with dresses, shirts, and bodysuits all featuring this playful detail.

The Little Mermaid

Listen, it makes sense that Spring 2023 collections would feel as if they belong under the sea: Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, is set to premiere on May 26 next year. It could be that the newly dropped trailer is on our minds, but you can't deny these shades of green, sparkly sequins, and hints of purple feel very Ariel.

3-D Florals

Fans of The Devil Wears Prada will assure you that florals for spring are not groundbreaking, but this time around, well, they kind of are. The runway was full of 3-D floral embroidery, appliqués, and floral-shaped ruffles, turning this trend interesting once again.

Front Cutouts

Get ready to show off your sternum and bellybutton next spring, because front cutouts are having a moment. Whether you're looking for something super sexy, love a structured look, or want a bit more coverage, there will be plenty of ways to embrace the trend.

