I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Spring 2023 Shoe Trends I'm Adding to My Closet

From Mary Janes to metallics.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on April 17, 2023 @ 06:00AM

Spring Editor's Shoe Picks
Photo:

Getty Images

There’s nothing I like more than looking at people’s shoes during my morning subway commute. I have a fascination with footwear — not only do I firmly believe the shoe a person slips into says a lot about one’s personality (flats in the morning? Oh, they’re sensible!), but I’m also intrigued to see how styles change season after season. I love shoes, duh — and you don’t have to be my best friend to know that. I’ve written plenty of stories about sneakers, heels, flats, the whole lineup if you will, and I’m currently in the midst of a shoe closet revamp, which is why I decided to write this story. 

As I was packing up my winter shoes the past week (goodbye lug-sole boots, goodbye dear Uggs, you’ve served me well), I was thinking about the styles I’m going to be replacing them with. I have my obvious picks, like comfy, summertime sneakers and jelly sandals, but there are also some of-the-moment picks that have caught my eye as of late. Translation: These are trending big time, which obviously means I have to have them. 

If you’re also in the midst of a spring shoe swap, check out some of the biggest 2023 footwear trends you’re going to be seeing a lot more of in the coming weeks, below. 

Something About Mary Janes

Adalynn Chunky Maryjane

Reformation

There really is something about Mary (Janes). The shoe is showing up everywhere, on the runways and on the streets of New York and Paris — and for good reason. It’s a pretty shoe that sparks a sense of nostalgia (babydoll!), looks so good when paired with dresses, and is very comfortable and easy to wear. The Mary Jane silhouette has been reimagined on a slew of styles, from block heels to flats, though I personally love a chunkier take on the trend because it feels a bit more 2023. As an added cherry on top, Amal Clooney and Gigi Hadid have backed the style, so you know it’s destined for big things.

Blinding Metallics

Gio Sandal In Silver Specchio

Larroude

Spring 2023 isn’t about blending in — it’s about standing out, and, well, shining bright. Metallic shoes blazed onto the fashion scene not too long ago — with celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Katie Holmes, and Chrissy Teigen hopping aboard — but I predict their biggest time to shine is yet to come. In the next few weeks, you might have to wear sunglasses when looking at people’s shoes, because everyone’s going to be reflective (literally). You can shop silver sheen shoes in just about every style, from flats to heels to wedges, which means you’ll easily be able to find your sole’s mate. Plus, the footwear adds major loudness to a look, so you can keep the rest of your spring and summer ‘fits simple, allowing the shoes to do all the talking.  

Low-to-the-Ground Ballet Flats  

larroude

Everlane

Sensibility isn’t silly — it’s the smart way to make your fashion decisions, especially if you live in a walking city like New York. Ballet flats, which are the pinnacle of the Balletcore movement that’s showing zero signs of fading, are comfortable, cute, and versatile, so it’s no wonder they’re making a comeback this year. It’s about time! So, I say, be safe, wear flats! You won’t be mad that you went for the low-to-the-ground option in lieu of something else. Pinky promise.

All About Transparency

Acetate Wedge Mule

Nordstrom

Let me make one thing clear: PVC shoes, sometimes referred to as Cinderella slippers, are making some seriously powerful moves in 2023. Jennifer Aniston was just seen wearing a pair of PVC heels, and Amal Clooney is also a longtime fan of the “naked” shoe that’s like an optical illusion. Now you see it, now you don’t — but you’ll definitely want to buy it. It’s versatile! It’s sexy! It’s easy to wear!

I'm a beauty editor and after two years i finally need another bottle of this glow inducing serum
I’m a Beauty Editor, and I’m on My Second Bottle of This Multitasking Serum From an Oprah-Favorite Brand
Lightweight Body Moisturizer
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Buttery Body Moisturizer “Immediately” Softens “Alligator Skin”
Amazon Shoppers Creamy Eyeliner
4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Bought This Creamy Eyeliner Pencil in the Last Week, and It's Just $5
