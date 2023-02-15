Your Spring Horoscope for Self-Love Is Here

As the temperatures shift from frigid to ever-so-slightly more temperate and we’re slowly but surely able to bask in slightly more sunlight, we’re reminded that, sooner or later, wintertime will come to a close, ushering in the hopefulness of springtime. From February 18 to March 20, as the sun moves through Pisces, the mutable water sign known as the poet of the zodiac, our imaginations run wild and dreams feel like reality. And then, with the official start of spring on March 20, which marks the Spring Equinox and the sun’s move into fiery Aries, we can begin to make major moves toward transforming fantasies into everyday life.

The transition between Pisces, a highly heartfelt, creative, and empathic sign, and Aries, which is an incredibly action-oriented, take-charge, fiery sign, is one that only serves to emphasize just how important it is to show up for and love yourself — to care for your spirit, mind, and physical well-being. And as the sun moves through the other astrological hosts of the season — grounded, fixed earth sign Taurus, ruled by romantic Venus; and curious, mutable air sign Gemini, ruled by messenger Mercury — slowing down and nurturing your connections with others can enhance your relationship with yourself.

A few key dates: On March 2, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, meets up with Jupiter in Aries, expanding your potential for experiencing more optimism, pleasure, passion, and fun in an effort to better care for yourself. Then, from March 16 to April 10, Venus will be right at home in Taurus, enhancing your ability to connect with yourself and tune into the world through all five senses. The first eclipse season of the year kicks off on April 20 with a solar eclipse and new moon in Aries, the fire sign associated with the first house of self. This game-changing moment can inspire you to blaze new trails in how you’re nurturing your sense of self. Then, around May 5, the lunar eclipse and full moon in Scorpio is an opportunity to examine how you’re caring for yourself within your most intimate bonds — and if something just doesn’t feel healthy, it might be time to break ties. Lucky Jupiter moves into Taurus on May 16, magnifying the earth sign’s message to take it easy and prize pleasure.

Here are the self-love promoting highlights you can make the most of this season, based on your zodiac sign. (Be sure to read your rising sign as well as your sun.)

Aries

Venus, the planet of pleasure and beauty, moves through your sign and self zone from February 20 to March 16, boosting your ability to make an impression out in the world. But it’s also a chance to check in with what makes you feel the most comfortable and step up practices that fuel that feeling. Circle March 2, when Venus will meet up with fortunate Jupiter, which can boost your optimism and luck around this part of your self-love journey. In the days around the new moons in your sign on March 21 and April 20 (which also happens to be a solar eclipse), you can be extra intentional about how you want to show up for yourself and map a course that’ll translate to progress over the course of the next six months and beyond. And from June 5 to July 22, Venus in your self-expression sector enhances your joyfulness and ability to own, share, and be proud of your creative voice.

Taurus

The beginning of spring is often fairly sleepy for you, Taurus, thanks to the confident sun moving through your spirituality sector from the equinox until it moves into your self sector. Although you might be more interested in taking more naps, using this period — from March 20 to April 20 — to listen to your inner voice can provide valuable intel on healing you might still need to do. Prioritizing self-work during this time can translate to loving yourself even more fully and, ultimately, further your big-picture goals. And while your ruling planet, romantic Venus, is in your sign from March 16 to April 10, and lucky Jupiter is there from May 16 to May 2024, whatever energy you’re pouring into your own self-care can come back to you in spades. Around May 5, the lunar eclipse and full moon in your partnership sector highlights how your one-on-one bonds reflect your sense of self and vice-versa. Ensuring that your relationships are reciprocal can be an act of self-love.

Gemini

Early springtime — and the transition into this hope-filled season — can be full of collaborative efforts, thanks to the confident sun moving through your networking sector from March 20 to April 20. You’re even more motivated than usual to connect with others, but make certain that the projects you are offering up your mental energy for are in line with your heart’s desires and long-term wishes. As Venus, the planet of pleasure and beauty, moves through your spirituality zone from March 16 to April 10, carving out more solo time for meditation and caring for your mental health can feel especially restorative. Then, from April 11 to May 7, the love planet’s time in your sign allows you to glow even brighter as you show up in the world. You could feel more attractive, charming, and lucky in your relationships, but this can also be a powerful moment for self-reflection and self-work around what you can do to be even more centered and happy within yourself, as well.

Cancer

As we move into spring, you’re usually feeling uncharacteristically restless and eager to break out of your comfort zone, with the confident sun moving through your adventure sector until March 20. Trusting your intuition during this time can lead you into uncharted and fulfilling terrain. While artistic Venus moves through your networking sector from March 16 to April 10, you’ll have your pick of hangs with friends and colleagues, but take care that you’re offering your unique light to people who see and value you, protecting your energy, and tending to your needs as you contribute to collaborative efforts — especially as this area of your life ramps up with expansive Jupiter traveling there from May 16 to May 2024. Around May 5, the lunar eclipse and full moon in your self-expression sector can make you more aware of ways in which you’ve been dimming your light — and motivate you to celebrate what makes you shine.

Leo

Springtime often fuels your desire to break free of mundane routines and to prize new experiences, particularly from March 20 to April 20 while the confident sun, your ruler, moves through your adventure zone. This year, on March 2, romantic Venus pairs up with lucky Jupiter there, expanding your fortune — and your ability to trust and believe in yourself. Look for that theme to repeat once more on April 11, when the sun and Jupiter join forces there. Around March 7, the full moon in your money sector illuminates issues of self-worth. Loving yourself enough to declare your worth now could boost a particular income stream or help you get ahead on a professional project. And you can look forward to June 5, when Venus, the planet of love and beauty, moves forward in your sign until its retrograde on July 22. The way you honor your sense of self may prove inspiring to others.

Virgo

As we move from winter into spring, the sun’s trips through your partnership and intimacy sectors in February and March put your focus on how you’re building with others in your life and your emotional comfort level with it all. Though you might be compelled to pour your energy mainly into these efforts alongside a loved one, significant other, friend, or colleague, remember that you’ll show up as your best self within these bonds when you take the time to nurture your relationship with yourself. Around March 7, the full moon in your sign could heighten your sensitivity and present a chance to prioritize self-reflection and lean on mindfulness to work through whatever’s coming up for you. The same will be true of a retrograde for your ruling planet, Mercury, from April 21 to May 14 in your higher learning zone. Tending to everyday details — your forte! — now can ultimately fuel your big-picture plans.

Libra

As frost gives way to budding flowers, you’re often drawn to spring cleaning efforts, thanks to the sun moving through your daily routine and wellness sector until March 20. Then, its trip through your partnership zone from March 20 to April 20 urges you to pair up with a dear friend, loved one, or colleague to further a shared goal. All the while, being clear about — and making room to tend to — your emotional needs can do wonders for your inner peace. This theme will be especially apparent around April 20, when the solar eclipse and new moon fall in your partnership zone, nudging you to take note of and perhaps switch up how you’re balancing your sense of self with your one-on-one bonds. Your ruling planet, relationship-oriented Venus, moves through your higher learning sector from April 11 to May 7, setting the stage for more personal growth and eye-opening experiences. Getting out of your comfort zone — literally, by traveling, or figuratively, by honing new skills — feels like a gift to yourself.

Scorpio

As the confident sun takes a trip through your wellness zone from March 20 to April 20, you feel like you can get into a flow with your routine and ahead on the everyday details of life. Not one but two new moons there — on March 21 and April 20 (which also happens to be a solar eclipse) — spur reflection around the connection between your well-being and how you’re spending your day-to-day. Building in small but sustainable self-loving habits (like yoga, meditation, or therapy) could make a major difference for your overall vitality and positive outlook. Your co-ruler, go-getter Mars, is in your higher learning sector from March 25 to May 20. Then, romantic Venus is there from May 7 to June 5, making this a productive window for exploring activities that amplify your confidence and stem from self-respect. For example, intentional time off from work to travel or taking an art class with friends can be truly fulfilling.

Sagittarius

March 2 marks one of the loveliest, luckiest days of the year when your ruler, fortunate Jupiter, meets up with sweet Venus in your romance zone. The feel-good, optimistic vibes of this moment offer a sneak peek of the first month of springtime, which hosts the confident sun’s trip through the same zone from March 20 to April 20, which can fuel more creativity, lighthearted magic with loved ones, and opportunities to listen to and follow your heart. Showing yourself as much kindness, thoughtfulness, and care as you do others during this time can translate to a surge of empowerment. You’ll do well to set aside time for self-reflection around March 21 and April 20, when new moons (and in the case of the latter, a solar eclipse) fall in this sector. You could have some fairly eye-opening epiphanies about how you want to share your emotional experiences with others. And around June 3, when the full moon falls in your sign, allow challenging feelings to surface, so you can work through them, as the process will strengthen your self-awareness and overall well-being.

Capricorn

The Spring Equinox brings your attention to your inner world, as the confident sun moves through your home zone from March 20 to April 20. You could feel like there’s really not enough time in your hectic schedule to tend to your bonds with loved ones and step back from your usual hustle to care for your emotional self. But you’ll find that when you do address your own needs in this way, you’ll be even more productive. Two new moons — and a solar eclipse tied into the second one — in this sector on March 21 and April 20 can spur eye-opening realizations around how you’re showing up in this area of your life. Consider this a unique chance to set a new storyline in motion. You can take what you’ve learned to a new level from March 16 to April 10, when Venus, the planet of love and beauty, moves through your romance and self-expression zone. Leaning into your favorite artistic outlets and making room for more fun benefits your spirit.

Aquarius

As spring kicks off, the confident sun journeys through your communication sector from March 20 to April 20, which can make your social life even livelier than usual. Brainstorms, happy hours, and endless texting banter feel revitalizing. Connecting with others is integral to thriving for you, but just be sure you’re building in plenty of time for self-care and checking in with your own needs, versus constantly prioritizing what’s best for your friends, siblings, or neighbors. Both the new moon on March 21 and the new moon and solar eclipse on April 20 in this zone will set the stage for personal growth and learning in this part of your life. From April 11 to May 7, beauty-loving Venus in your romance and self-expression sector brings a more lighthearted vibe to your relationships — including the one you have with yourself. Trust your instincts to express your emotions in a certain way or to put off particular work in order to embrace spontaneity and activities that allow your creativity to shine.

Pisces

Coming off of your birthday season and stepping into springtime, the confident sun moves through your self-worth sector from March 20 to April 20. You can now transform aspirations and intentions you’ve set this winter into something truly tangible, whether that’s a new job that’s more aligned with your goals or a romantic connection that’s in tune with your values. Your curiosity soars from April 20 to May 21, thanks to the sun moving through your communication sector. Filling your calendar with social events and learning opportunities can be both mentally stimulating and emotionally fulfilling. And when Venus, the planet of pleasure, is there from March 16 to April 10, you’ll be able to connect the dots between platonic bonds that bring you more joy and support your ability to feel like the best version of yourself. Feel-good energy can also soar as go-getter Mars moves through your romance and self-expression sector from March 25 to May 20. Acknowledging and catering to your desire for more playfulness and creativity can make for pure bliss.

