Another Fashion Month has come and gone and left us daydreaming of what we’ll wear in the seasons that are still months away. Such is the way of fashion, however upcoming trends are forecasted long before they’re hanging in your closet. Time is of the essence, and fashion is even more fleeting; we’ll be wearing the fashion trends of spring 2023 in no time. So, there's no time like the present to figure out what those trends are, and how the pros say we'll all be wearing them.



Of course, Fashion Week is primarily put on for the buyers, editors, celebrities and the stylists who clothe them. Social media has made it possible to catch glimpses of your favorite designers’ creations (sometimes in real-time), but it's still tough to take note of every that-might-be-major detail. And when the big ones go viral (painted-on dress, anyone?) it can be very tough to imagine making that work in real life.

Ahead, fashion experts break down their favorite fashion trends for spring 2023, offering a glimpse of what’s to come, and exactly how to put these pieces to work using your own wardrobe. We promise, it'll be warm enough before you know it.

Who: Vanessa Valiente, San Diego-based Personal Stylist

The spring 2023 trend they’re loving: Reconstructed Suits

Szymon Brzóska

Vanessa Valiente is rethinking what it means to go to work, and she’s not alone.

“I am loving the architectural liberties designers are taking with workwear and suiting shown by handfuls of designers like Sacai, Yohji Yamamoto, A.W.A.K.E, Junya Wantanabe, and Rokh to name a few,” Valiente tells InStyle. “[Outfits that consist of pieces like] cutout blazers and tiered skirts really touching on the theme that work doesn't have to be so structured. We can have professional etiquette and still be creative, still be ourselves.”

Who: Liz Teich, The New York Stylist

The spring 2023 trend they’re loving: Refined Y2K denim

Szymon Brzóska

Relaxed and baggy jeans still reigned supreme on the runways for spring, as seen at Nili Lotan, Tommy Hilfiger, Tibi, Tory Burch, and Veronica Beard — and Liz Teich is here for it. The New York Stylist is also pumped about a denim midi and maxi skirt renaissance, as it’s an easy alternative to jeans.

“Givenchy, Loewe, Courrèges, Loring, Ulla Johnson, and Monot did [denim skirts] in a more refined, polished way and often in darker or raw denim and Tibi in white denim.”

Who: Chellie Carlson, Wardrobe Stylist

The spring 2023 trend they’re loving: Monochromatic Looks

Szymon Brzóska

Wardrobe stylist Chellie Carlson tells InStyle that, going off the runway presentations of the past month, it’s looking like monochromatic looks, from denim-on-denim to bold colorways, will be huge for spring 2023.

“Ann Demeulemeester with all black; Valentino with full sequins; Rick Owens with full sheer; and Undercover with red, neon green, blue, and pink were all huge on the runway,” says Carlson. “It’s an easy way to make a statement and something I definitely see more and more of emerging in the Spring to bring that pop of life back into our wardrobes to transition out of the Winter.”

Who: Mickey Freeman, Celebrity Stylist

The spring 2023 trend they’re loving: Metaverse-Inspired Dressing

Szymon Brzóska

“[The creative director of Balenciaga], Demna Gvasalia is a genius,” celebrity stylist, Mickey Freeman declares in our interview. “In his groundbreaking showing, the ground was literally broken and felt situated within a warped link in the chain of events mankind knows as the space/time continuum; where the designs appear to oddly serve as our strength, and only hope for survival. Models strutted their way down the catwalk on muddy terrain wearing interesting silhouettes, proving that inspiration is like time and space, a repetitive loop. Each look, including the traditional streetwear looks, was reimagined and reworked, not to be a mere garment, but a meta-universal vessel.”

Who: Christina Jaide, Designer and Co-Founder of JLUXLABEL

The spring 2023 trend they’re loving: Layered Classics, Redefined

Szymon Brzóska

For designer and co-founder of JLUXLABEL, Christina Jaide, this year's Saint Laurent Spring 2023 show rose above the rest.

“Featuring a muted color palette, Anthony Vaccarello shows us what's to come in the trend world with mixing sheer delicate layers under leather coats and trenches,” Christina tells InStyle. “Hooded drapes and big shoulders stole the show in classic silhouettes, classically Saint Laurent. Proving even the most delicate of dresses can become a statement, try adding a matching color oversized trench coat to your evening wear look. By doing so, you went from evening to runway with just one layer.”

Who: Teresa Jaide, Designer and Co-Founder of JLUXLABEL

The spring 2023 trend they’re loving: Loud Prints and Bold Colors

Szymon Brzóska

For Christina’s co-founder, Teresa Jaide, Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing never fails to amaze with his fashion-forward creations.

“This year's Spring 2023 show featured beautiful raffia designs, rustic fabrics, and silky celestial prints presented in never before seen ways,” she tells InStyle. “Taking that into your spring wardrobe, bring out the pastels and platforms! Don’t be afraid to mix light and airy textures with your '90s platform shoes. Complement or contrast, Olivier continues to prove that fashion boundaries are meant to be pushed.”

Who: Naz Meknat, Celebrity Stylist

The spring 2023 trend they’re loving: Denim on Denim Reimagined

Szymon Brzóska

Forget what you think you know about the Canadian tuxedo; according to celebrity stylist, Naz Meknat, denim on denim is getting a makeover.

“We saw a different take on the denim on denim trend [on the runway this year],” says Meknat. “Not just a denim jacket and pants combo anymore; we saw denim bralettes and corsets and maxi skirts on the bottom. This spring forget the blue denim if you are going for this trend and instead try green or yellow for the spring.”

Who: Stephanie Gottlieb, Founder of Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry

The spring 2023 trend they’re loving: Pops of Lime and Tangerine

Szymon Brzóska

As we noted in our Fall digital issue after New York Fashion Week, green and tangerine will be the “it” colors in the accessories category for spring 2023.

“The runways of Fendi and Miu Miu showcased a bright green color and I'd have to agree that this color will be trending in the spring,” says jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb. “I personally love a bold pop of bright color and we also have incorporated this lime green tone into our Pantone Enamel Hoop offerings!

“I also saw a resurgence of tangerine on the runways, another bold color I love for the spring. Marni brought the tangerine shade to life and I can’t wait to see how that translates to spring fashion choices.”

