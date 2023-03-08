The Top 6 Trends to Wear for Spring 2023, According to Fashion Experts

Once the warm spring weather arrives, we rush to swap out our bulky winter wardrobe for the light and airy clothes we've kept packed away for months. The thought of lightening our load is enticing enough on its own, but we’re also looking forward to reassessing our collections and incorporating the top spring fashion trends into our outfits. For spring 2023, there is plenty to add to the mix.

Much like the rest of the seasons, spring fashion comes with its own staples — maxi skirts and tank tops, flowy blouses, and light-wash denim — and there are only so many combinations you can make with the same pieces from year to year. As a result, piecing together spring outfits that feel fresh can be a daunting task, especially when there are so many amazing looks that have been showcased on the runway, on red carpets, and highlighted on Instagram.

Luckily, from balletcore to the return of grunge and other Y2K fashion trends like long denim skirts and colorful tights, we're not short on options — leaving us wondering where to even start. So, we asked three stylists to narrow down the list and share their top picks for the spring fashion trends to wear in 2023.

Sculptural Bags That Make a Simple Statement

Under the accessories category, CEO and founder of Caitlin Jaymes Organizing & Styling, Caitlyn Jaymes is honing in on sculptural bags that are simple enough to be considered versatile but still make a statement.

“[For everyday use], I would purchase it in camel, ivory, or, if I wanted a color option, I would purchase pale green or pale yellow,” she tells InStyle. The style expert goes on to say she could style the staple item in a myriad of ways, but for a casual look, something along the lines of a “straight leg jeans, light knit cardigan, and a white slim sneaker” combo would be her go-to. For dressier occasions, she tells the dot com she’d likely “pair a slip satin long skirt with a white ribbed tank and pointed toe kitten heels.”

All of the Pastels

Pastels are classic (albeit slightly cliche) for spring, but they’re often given a bad rap for feeling a bit cheesy. Personal stylist Allie McKenna is here to tell you they’re not.

“I am excited about color, especially lilac, pale yellow, and baby blue. I can’t wait to wear a baby blue midi skirt and a silky cami with some chunky colorful jewelry. I will always go for a statement shoe too, so a funky pair of 3-inch heels that compliment the outfit will be a must as well.”

Denim-On-Denim

McKenna’s second most anticipated fashion trend for spring 2023 is the return of the Canadian tuxedo, again.

“To be completely honest, I have always loved this trend and I am excited to see it back in the mainstream. I can’t wait to wear a denim maxi skirt, a corresponding denim corset top, and some chunky platforms out with my girlfriends this Spring.”

More Maxi Skirt Moments

Fashion expert and stylist Naina Singla tells InStyle that if you’re going to invest in something new this spring, let it be a statement maxi skirt. “They are a versatile wardrobe staple worth investing in and are perfect for every season,” Singla gushes via email. Plus, with the surge of Y2K influence in the fashion sphere, Singla says long maxi styles with skirts fit the bill.

“A maxi skirt is a piece that easily transitions from day to night and comes in a range of styles,” she explains. “Right now, we are seeing denim, satin slip skirts, and knitted skirts in maxi length.”

Platform Slip-Ons

Though the platform slip-ons you know and love from the 2000s have been in style for a while now (thanks, in part, to the almost-revival of Lizzie McGuire), personal stylist and image consultant Andie Sobrato tells InStyle the nostalgic footwear will be especially popular for spring 2023, with plenty of bold, printed pairs to choose from.

“I am excited to throw on a daisy, polka dot, or bright platform slip-on with a cropped jean and button-up shirt,” Sobrato says via email.” These relaxed and fun shoes will be the standout of any outfit and bring a youthful energy that we all need.”

More Mesh

Another Y2K-esque fashion statement to be made this spring: Mesh.

“In particular, a mesh long-sleeve top or bodycon dress,” Sobrato tells InStyle. “These mesh dresses and tops can be in a solid, bright color or featuring a bold print and are a perfect way to add texture and dimension to your wardrobe; they show just enough skin to be sexy but hide enough to leave mystery.”