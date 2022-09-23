Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Gemma Chan Is Wearing This Surprising Pant Trend

Within the past couple of years, we’ve gotten a bit more experimental with our pants. Exiting an era where skinny jeans were our day-in, day-out pick, we’re now having a little more fun with what we put on our bottom half. This year, we’ve seen baggy jeans and cargo pants on some of our favorite celebrities and now, as we head into fall, there is a new pant trend on their radar: the split hem.

This style of pant typically features a long, straight leg with a slit up the front or side — depending on the location of the hem — which elongates the leg and gives it a cute peek at the shoes underneath. It’s a simple twist on a staple, and just this week, we’ve seen Margot Robbie wearing a dressed-up pair from Mango and Gemma Chan stepping out in an everyday version of the trending style. Jennifer Lopez even gave the pants her approval, styling a pair of split-hem jeans with a simple blouse. And as these celebrities prove, this style can cover a range of occasions, from workwear to active wear to everyday wear.

If you’re looking to add the celebrity-approved trend to your pant collection, we’ve found five affordable options from your favorite retailers, whether you’re searching for a pair of new office slacks or an updated version of your favorite leggings.

Nordstrom

Lulus Minding My Business High-Waist Split-Hem Pants

Inspired by Margot Robbie’s business take on this trend? Consider this high-waisted pick from Nordstrom that is work-ready. This split-hem pant has contouring seams down the front that work to snatch the waist — a nice update from the traditional work slacks that have left many of us feeling a little boxy.



Shop now: $54; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

CeCe Straight-Leg Ponte Pants

Another great workwear option from Nordstrom is the Straight Leg Ponte Pants, which just so happen to be on sale. One reviewer loved the versatility, writing that, “These pants are not only comfy, but super flattering [and] go well from day into evening.”



Shop now: $41 (Originally $69); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Wdirara Women's Split-Front High-Waist Pants

And we couldn’t not include this split-hem select from Amazon that’s ideal for work and is under $30. If after a year or two of working from home you’ve found that your office attire is a bit sparse (or outdated), you can stock up on this slack that’s available in 30 colors. One reviewer loved how these pants “fit perfectly” and are “super flattering”, noting that when they wear them, they “always get so many compliments.”

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Good American

Good Boy Long Twisted Slit

For a more everyday style like Jennifer Lopez’s, Good American makes a pair of split-hem jeans that, paired with the distressed waist and light wash, can make even a simple white T-shirt instantly cool. Good American is committed to true size inclusivity, with this jean available in sizes 00 through 22 Plus.

Shop now: $116 (Originally $165); goodamerican.com

Amazon

Esobo Crossover High-Waisted Bootcut Yoga Pants

If you’re looking to make this trend a bit more casual à la Gemma Chan, you can get the style on Amazon for under $30. Not only does this pair of yoga pants feature a split hem, but it also has an incredibly flattering crossover waist that one reviewer claims “hug[s] your curves and make[s] your waist appear smaller.” Plus, it’s available in 12 colors.

Shop now: $23 (Originally $27); amazon.com

If you’re ready for pants with a new but simple twist, shop this celebrity-approved trend on Amazon today.

