When something is so good the first time around, it only makes sense to do it again, right? Right. So it’s no wonder Splendid, mastermind of comfy yet refined basics that are Katie Holmes-approved, and blogger Becky Hillyard of Cella Jane have teamed up for another collaboration that’s going to make anyone who appreciates elevated, neutral-hued staples feel weak in the knees. When I saw the collection, I just about fainted — that’s how much I loved it.

Hillyard is known for her minimalist, timeless style. Her Instagram feed is a sea of palette-cleansing neutrals with the occasional pop of color dropped in here and there. She’s translated that aesthetic into another sure-to-sell-out range with Splendid, which we’ll dub Splendid x Cella Jane 2.0 — 1.0 dropped last year, was a wild success. This year’s range, which officially drops today, will undoubtedly be the same.

The name of the game of the Splendid x Cella Jane 2.0 line is easy-wearing pieces that withstand time and trends. The designs are trendy enough to easily earn a fashion editor’s stamp of approval (mine!), but simple enough that you’ll never get tired of wearing them, season after season. Plus, they have an enduring agelessness to them, which means they’ll look good on you, your mom, and her mom, too.

The hero piece in the extensive collection is the Splendid x Cella Jane Icon Coat, a returning piece from last year’s range. The wool-blend topper was such a hit, it sold out within 72 hours. This time around, it’s back in its much-loved ‘heather camel’ colorway, plus new classics like black and crisp snow white. My take? The coat is totally worth the $168 price tag, and TBH, even rivals designer pieces that cost triple of that. The material is ultra-plush and feels so luxe; plus, the trend-forward shawl collar, long sleeves, and ribbed cuff inserts are all so swoon-worthy.

Other standout pieces in the range include elegant, wide-leg trousers, also available in three Cella Jane signature colors, neutral, black, and white, a puffer vest that’s the ideal layering piece for those in-between fall days, and a chunky knit sweater that I guarantee you’ll live in this season. I told you it was good.

The collection is available at Splendid, with Nordstrom and Dillards carrying a few retailer-exclusive pieces, like the comfy sweater dress from the former. Our advice? Get to shopping before these pieces sell out in record time.

