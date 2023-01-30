All Five Spice Girls are Rumored to Reunite for King Charles III’s Coronation

A long-awaited Spice Girls reunion may finally be in the works (!!!), and thankfully, it's set to come sooner rather than later.

The beloved girl group of the '90s may reportedly get the gang back together for the first time since performing the closing ceremony at the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games. It's rumored that the pop icons — including Victoria Beckham — will take the stage as part of a huge royal concert for King Charles III's three-day coronation celebration starting May 6.

According to Daily Mail, royal organizers are “super keen” about bringing in the Spice Girls as a “star signing” for the concert, with the girls having met Charles several times throughout their career, including the infamous encounter in 1997 when Ginger and Scary Spice broke royal protocol and planted a kiss on his cheek.

A source told The Sun the girls were “seriously pondering a return to the stage as a five-piece for such a historical event.”

“Certainly, the reality is that the Coronation is as special as The Olympics — a one-off celebration and unique performance,” the source added. “There is a general sense that a reunion could happen for something this significant. Mel B and Mel C are the ring leaders in the group, trying to make it happen.”

This past summer, Mel C opened up to the Express, sharing that the group was not happy about missing the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert in June, but explained it would have been “impossible” to pull together. “You know what, we would have loved to be there but it was just one of those situations where it was impossible,” Mel shared. “With us girls, there is so much that we would like to do but there are four, five, people involved with families and other commitments and responsibilities. So, I think that was something that we had to miss.”

