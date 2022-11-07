The Spice Girls Reunited to Celebrate Geri Halliwell's 50th Birthday

Earlier this month, the Spice Girls celebrated the 25th anniversary of their album Spiceworld, but over the weekend, they got together for a much more sentimental reason. Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, celebrated her 50th birthday, and thanks to Instagram posts, fans got a taste of a little Spice Girls reunion — sans one member. David Beckham, who is of course married to Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham, shared a video of VB singing "Say You'll Be There" alongside her fellow Spice Girls Geri, Emma Bunton, and Mel C. (full name Melanie Chisholm). Scary Spice Mel B. wasn't in attendance.

"Special celebrating Ginger 🇬🇧 this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls," Beckham captioned the image, which showed three of the women dressed in black and Halliwell wearing a white dress with an intricately embroidered sheer cape. "❤️ A friendship for Life ❤️"

Victoria also shared images from the festivities, including one of her posing with Bunton and Chisholm. In the image, Baby Spice is carrying a heart-shaped bag with a rhinestone handle.



And while the reunion will make any fan's heart swell, VB noted that if there was to be a reunion tour, she'd have to sit it out. Back in October, she was a guest on Watch What Happens Live! and explained that she wishes all the girls the best, but is just too busy to handle a world tour.



"I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls," she said. "But I think now with everything else I've got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children — I couldn't commit to that."

