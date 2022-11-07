The Spice Girls Reunited to Celebrate Geri Halliwell's 50th Birthday

David Beckham caught the singalong on video.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 @ 04:00PM
Victoria Beckham Emma Bunton Mel C. Instagram Geri Halliwell Birthday
Photo:

Instagram/VictoriaBeckham

Earlier this month, the Spice Girls celebrated the 25th anniversary of their album Spiceworld, but over the weekend, they got together for a much more sentimental reason. Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, celebrated her 50th birthday, and thanks to Instagram posts, fans got a taste of a little Spice Girls reunion — sans one member. David Beckham, who is of course married to Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham, shared a video of VB singing "Say You'll Be There" alongside her fellow Spice Girls Geri, Emma Bunton, and Mel C. (full name Melanie Chisholm). Scary Spice Mel B. wasn't in attendance.

"Special celebrating Ginger 🇬🇧 this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls," Beckham captioned the image, which showed three of the women dressed in black and Halliwell wearing a white dress with an intricately embroidered sheer cape. "❤️ A friendship for Life ❤️"

Victoria also shared images from the festivities, including one of her posing with Bunton and Chisholm. In the image, Baby Spice is carrying a heart-shaped bag with a rhinestone handle.

And while the reunion will make any fan's heart swell, VB noted that if there was to be a reunion tour, she'd have to sit it out. Back in October, she was a guest on Watch What Happens Live! and explained that she wishes all the girls the best, but is just too busy to handle a world tour.

"I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls," she said. "But I think now with everything else I've got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children — I couldn't commit to that."

Related Articles
Spice Girls
Melanie C. Says Victoria Beckham Almost Got Her Kicked Out of the Spice Girls
Spice Girls
We're Getting a Spice Girls Reunion — and Victoria Beckham Is Involved
Victoria Beckham Spice Girls Karaoke
Victoria Beckham Sang Spice Girls Karaoke in a Very Posh-Worthy LBD
Victoria and David Beckham Are Celebrating Their Wedding Anniversary With Coordinating Couple Looks
Victoria and David Beckham Are Celebrating Their Wedding Anniversary With Coordinating Couple Looks
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Wore Leopard Print With a Lace Cutout
Geri Halliwell
Ginger Spice's Iconic Union Jack Dress Almost Didn't Happen
Victoria and David Beckham
Victoria Beckham Just Shared a Photo of David Beckham's Butt on Instagram
Spice Girls - Lead
The Spice Girls Are Officially Reuniting for 20th Anniversary Without Mel C or Victoria Beckham
Spice Girls Quarantine Reunion
The Spice Girls Went for a Walk in the Woods Last Week
Spice Girls
Mel C. Wants a Spice Girls Reunion — With Victoria Beckham Involved
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Knew Her Main Character Moment Was Coming
Weekend Instagram Recap/Victoria Beckham and Spice Girls - Lead
The Spice Girls Had a Mini Reunion in Morocco, Plus More Must-See Weekend Instagrams
Mel C - LEAD
Spice Girl Mel C on Her Eating Disorder: "I Was in Denial for a Long Time"
Harper Beckham
Harper Beckham Just Wore a Dress From Her Mom's Fashion Line
Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard Says Consignment Shopping Finally Made Fashion Fun
Breakups That Broke Us: The Spice Girls
When the Spice Girls Broke Up, I Realized Friendship Does Actually End