Spice Up Your Holiday Wardrobe With These Sparkly Amazon Styles, Starting at $11

If you typically wear neutral tones and understated silhouettes, the holiday season might be the one time of year you step outside your sartorial comfort zone. There’s just something about putting on a sparkly dress or a pair of shiny heels that can get you into the festive spirit. And this year, Amazon’s fashion section is overflowing with shimmery clothes, shoes, and accessories, starting at $11.

Whether you have a formal holiday party coming up or plan to keep it low-key this season, you deserve to treat yourself to something sparkly (even if that means wearing earrings with your pajamas). Below, check out the glitzy Amazon dresses, blouses, shoes, bags, and jewelry we’ve got our eye on this holiday season.

Shop Sparkly Holiday Fashion on Amazon:

A simple way to add sparkle to a holiday outfit is with a pair of statement earrings. This $11 drop style comes in both silver and gold, each designed with a post closure and dramatic 3-inch-long tassels. One shopper confirmed the earrings are “amazing quality, yet not too heavy on the lobe,” which is truly all you can ask for at the price point.

Amazon

Shop now: $11; amazon.com

If you’re looking to add some sequins into your holiday wardrobe, we recommend this elegant Anna-Kaci blazer. Available in five festive colors, the jacket has a structured silhouette with two buttons down the front and fold-over side pockets. Wear it casually with a pair of jeans, a simple blouse, and heeled booties, or dress it up with a mini dress, sheer black tights, and stilettos. As one reviewer put it, the jacket is “a great way to add some pizzazz to any outfit.”

Amazon

Shop now: $49; amazon.com

Go full-on festive with this Norma Kamali shirt dress that comes in shiny black and gold. The long-sleeve mini has drop shoulders, an oversized collar, and a tie-front design. It’s the perfect dress for a fancy holiday party — you’ll look fashionable and put together without sacrificing comfort. Style it with sheer tights, heeled boots, a faux-leather jacket, and matching black bag.

Amazon

Shop now: $155 (Originally $185); amazon.com

If you already have your holiday clothes covered, go for a statement shoe instead, like these Betsey Johnson rhinestone ankle boots. The shimmery shoes are available in 15 bejeweled shades, each with a 3.25-inch block heel, pointed toe, and side zipper for easy on-and-off. One person, who gets “compliments on these every time [they] wear them,” said they’re perfect for spicing up an “all-black ensemble.”

Amazon

Shop now: $110; amazon.com

To go with your new sparkly boots, grab this shiny shoulder bag with a slouchy design. The bag is also covered in rhinestones and features a cotton lining, embellished strap, and a zipper closure along the top. It comes in 11 colors, including both classic metallics and bold brights. A reviewer said it’s the perfect size bag since it can fit their “regular-size wallet, phone, lipstick, and compact” with no issues. That’s all you need for a successful night out.

Amazon

Shop now: $60; amazon.com

‘Tis the season for sparkly fashion, so check out even more show-stopping clothes, shoes, and accessories on Amazon, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $23; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $108 (Originally $200); amazon.com