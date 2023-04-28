Spanx Just Expanded Its Game-Changing White Pants Collection With a Wide-Leg Pair That’s Completely Opaque

I get it: You’re weary of wearing white pants (say that 10 times fast). But in all seriousness , I’m probably not the only one who thinks wearing the crisp hue can be extremely intimidating. Dirt! Disasters! Transparency! Stains! Underwear lines! All of these risks are things I worry about when I wear white pants. But Spanx is here to take the worry out of wearing your summer whites, expanding its best-selling, non-scary white pants range with a fresh silhouette — and I’m wholly on board.

Whether you’re familiar or not, the game-changing Spanx collection deserves another introduction. Almost one year ago, the brand unveiled its latest (and perhaps greatest) clothing innovation: non-see-through white pants that are so good, model and celebrity ambassador Ashley Graham “screamed” when she put them on, claiming she couldn’t believe how opaque the white fabric was. She added, "Then, I had a fitting and I wore black granny panties on purpose, and sure enough, I put on the pants, I bent over in front of the mirror, and I screamed to my assistant, 'You can't see the underwear!'"

At that time, Spanx’s worry-free white pants collection only included a pair of Kick Flare Pants, a customer-favorite silhouette, plus skinnies and two shorts of varying lengths, but when something’s simply so good, it makes sense to add more to the range — and Spanx did just that. The newest launch is a pair of non-transparent, wide-leg pants that are perhaps the trendiest among the bunch.

It’s no secret that wide-leg pants gained a foothold on fashion in recent months. Ultra-baggy pants, like these Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes have been wearing, are certainly not for the faint of heart, but they prove that when it comes to bottoms, the bigger, the better. Spanx’s wide-leg version is the perfect happy medium: not too wide so they swallow you up and not overly form-fitting that they lose their easy, breeziness.

The latest non-see-through pants have all the same tried-and-true features, like a practical pull-on design (sans any annoying buttons or zippers), four-way stretch material that’s equal parts comfy and flattering, functional back pockets, and hidden core-shaping. But obviously, the most essential facet is the brand’s one-of–a-kind, Ultimate Opacity Technology that lines the inside of the pants, providing complete coverage — even when you’re wearing black underwear. I dare you test it. You, too, will gasp like Graham did upon first try-on.

The wide-leg pants are ideal for summer because, well, nothing beats summer whites! The billowy silhouette also ensures ample air flow, unlike other bottoms that fit closer to your legs. All that to say, Spanx’s latest pants, which are available in sizes XS to 3X, plus petite, tall, and regular-length options, will certainly sell out.

Shop them for $148, and check out a few of the OG non-transparent white pants below.

