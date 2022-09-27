Spanx Just Expanded Its Oprah-Loved “Perfect” Collection to Include Dresses

Prediction: Oprah’s about to have a new favorite Spanx item for 2022. The celeb-loved brand, known for its butt-lifting leggings, ultra-flattering shapewear, and innovative workwear that’s my best-kept fashion secret (think: trousers that look designer but feel like sweats), has just expanded its already impeccable assortment to include… dresses.

The Perfect Dress Collection — a fitting name, if I do say so myself — is the latest in the brand’s Oprah-approved Perfect Collection, which up until now included a slew of pants styles, from the classic flare to a just-launched wide-leg that’s so on trend for the season. But it’s undeniable that all eyes are currently on Spanx’s first-ever dresses. The proof? Sizes and colors are selling out lightning fast, and it’s been less than one week since they dropped.

The buzzy dress range features three silhouettes, offering an option for every type of dress wearer. (Personally, I love billowy and flowy, which is why I’m scooping up the Perfect A-Line Dress in both red and black because options!) If you prefer a more fitted option, the streamlined sheath dress is certain to make your heart skip a beat, and if you’re feeling something more fun and frilly, consider the Fit and Flare option that pairs perfectly with sneakers, heels, and boots.

The silhouettes are different, but the DNA of the Perfect Dress collection is all the same. Just like the Oprah-loved pants collection, the new additions are made from the brand’s signature smoothing, four-way stretch ponte fabric that looks and feels incredibly luxe, but wears like sweats. As in, it’s so comfortable, you’ll be able to comfortably wear it all day. And as we all know, that’s not always the case with dresses.

Other standouts include the pull-on, self-zip design, practical side pockets (note: the sheath dress is the only style without pockets), and the fact that all the dresses are machine washable (one word: game changer). This means no need to head to the dry cleaners, and more time spent, well, wearing them.

All of the dresses are available in black and red as well as a range of sizes, from an XS to a 3X. Ready to test them out? Shop the Perfect Dress collection below, and snag your size fast because we don’t expect it to be in stock for much longer.

