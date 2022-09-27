Spanx Just Expanded Its Oprah-Loved “Perfect” Collection to Include Dresses

And to no surprise, sizes are already selling out fast.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 27, 2022 @ 02:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Spanx Dress Launch
Photo:

Courtesy of Spanx

Prediction: Oprah’s about to have a new favorite Spanx item for 2022. The celeb-loved brand, known for its butt-lifting leggings, ultra-flattering shapewear, and innovative workwear that’s my best-kept fashion secret (think: trousers that look designer but feel like sweats), has just expanded its already impeccable assortment to include… dresses.

The Perfect Dress Collection — a fitting name, if I do say so myself — is the latest in the brand’s Oprah-approved Perfect Collection, which up until now included a slew of pants styles, from the classic flare to a just-launched wide-leg that’s so on trend for the season. But it’s undeniable that all eyes are currently on Spanx’s first-ever dresses. The proof? Sizes and colors are selling out lightning fast, and it’s been less than one week since they dropped.

The buzzy dress range features three silhouettes, offering an option for every type of dress wearer. (Personally, I love billowy and flowy, which is why I’m scooping up the Perfect A-Line Dress in both red and black because options!) If you prefer a more fitted option, the streamlined sheath dress is certain to make your heart skip a beat, and if you’re feeling something more fun and frilly, consider the Fit and Flare option that pairs perfectly with sneakers, heels, and boots. 

The Perfect A-line 3/4 Sleeve Dress

Spanx

Shop now: $198; spanx.com

The silhouettes are different, but the DNA of the Perfect Dress collection is all the same. Just like the Oprah-loved pants collection, the new additions are made from the brand’s signature smoothing, four-way stretch ponte fabric that looks and feels incredibly luxe, but wears like sweats. As in, it’s so comfortable, you’ll be able to comfortably wear it all day. And as we all know, that’s not always the case with dresses. 

Other standouts include the pull-on, self-zip design, practical side pockets (note: the sheath dress is the only style without pockets), and the fact that all the dresses are machine washable (one word: game changer). This means no need to head to the dry cleaners, and more time spent, well, wearing them. 

All of the dresses are available in black and red as well as a range of sizes, from an XS to a 3X. Ready to test them out? Shop the Perfect Dress collection below, and snag your size fast because we don’t expect it to be in stock for much longer.

Spanx Dresses Launch

Spanx

Shop now: $198; spanx.com

Spanx Perfect Dresses
Spanx

Shop now: $188; spanx.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Spanx Air Essential Wide Leg Review
Split Hem Pants
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Gemma Chan Is Wearing This Surprising Pant Trend
Best Jean Shorts
The 9 Best Jean Shorts for Every Body Type and Style
Best Plus Size Loungewear Brands
The Best Plus-Size Loungewear Brands that Every Curvy Babe Should Know About
Best White Jeans
The 9 Best White Jeans of 2022 to Wear All Year Round
Abercrombie TikTok Pants
I'm Calling It: These Wide Leg Pants From Abercrombie Are the Next Thing TikTok Is Going to Sell Out
Amazon Fall Fashion Trends
Amazon Just Named the Biggest Fall Trends of 2022, and You Can Shop the Looks Starting at $28
Spanx End of Summer Sale
Spanx's Massive End-of-Summer Sale Just Got Even Bigger — Here's What to Buy
Spanx White Pants Restock
Spanx's Completely Opaque White Pants Sold Out in Just 2 Weeks — but Now They're Back 
Oprah-Approved Spanx Sale
The Ultra-Flattering Version of Oprah's Go-To Spanx Pants Is on Sale for $40 Off
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Spanx Leggings I Wear Everywhere Are Quietly 34% Off — but They're Bound to Sell Out
Street style image of woman wearing a blue dress and jean jacket
All Your Questions About Spanx, Answered
Spanx White Pants
Spanx Created a Pair of White Pants That Promise to Be Completely Opaque
Spanx Jumpsuit
Spanx Just Added a Silky Soft Romper and Jumpsuit to This Oprah-Approved Collection
Best Skorts for Womens
The 7 Best Skorts For Both On and Off the Court
Aerie Just Dropped Its First-Ever Shapewear — and It’s Not What You’d Expect
Aerie Just Dropped Its First-Ever Shapewear — and It's Not What You'd Expect