Spanx’s First-Ever Warehouse Sale Is Here, and the Prices Are Almost Too Good to Be True

I may not be summer’s biggest fan, but I’ll give credit where credit is due, because the season has undeniably good deals. You have the obvious holiday weekend deals, but the underrated and (IMO) best sales come towards the end of season, when brands are ready to clear out last season’s staples to make room for new arrivals. And one of the best is finally here: Spanx’s Warehouse Sale.

Spanx is, of course, loved by countless stars, from Oprah to Jennifer Garner. Its first-ever (!!) warehouse sale is not one to be missed, as it includes a number of its celebrity-worn and shopper-favorite items for up to 70 percent off. From the Booty Boost leggings customers say make them “feel and look amazing” to an ultra-flattering pullover you’ll wear all fall, these are the 10 deals worth shopping from Spanx’s end-of-summer sale:

Best Spanx Warehouse Sale Deals

Comfort may not immediately come to mind when you think of dress pants, but that’s not the case with Spanx’s On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pants. Made with four-way stretch, they feature a pull-on design and core-shaping technology; think leggings with a work-appropriate silhouette. And according to shoppers, these straight-leg pants make them “feel like a million bucks.” “My new favorite pants,” wrote one customer who deemed them a “wardrobe staple.” They raved that the “pockets are an actual usable size” and that the fit is “incredibly flattering” and “very comfortable.” And according to another person, “[they] feel good on and I feel good in them.”

Every wardrobe, especially as we head into fall, needs a sleek and warm pullover — so why not grab the top shoppers call “far more stylish than a regular sweatshirt” while it’s on sale for $34? This relaxed top, which boasts more than 1,000 five-star ratings, is available in four classic colors: white, black, gray, and tan. Customers describe the fabric as being “wonderfully soft” and “cozy,” and the fit as being slightly oversized “without looking sloppy.” And many are obsessed with its versatility. “I bought one in every color and I love them all,” said one person who explained that it “can be dressed up or down” and worn “with anything.”

And if we’re talking Spanx, we have to mention underwear. While a number of its most popular intimates are on sale — including these shaping briefs — what I’m eyeing is the Up For Anything Strapless Bra that’s now just $22. I have so many standard bras and bralettes already, but what I’m missing is an effective strapless bra, and shoppers say this is “the best one yet.” One person — who aired out their grievances with past strapless bras that slipped, slid, and didn’t support — said Spanx’s changed the game. “This is sooooo comfortable and did not budge,” they raved. Another person was also impressed that, thanks to the support, they didn’t have to “reset [their] boobs throughout the day.”

The Spanx Warehouse Sale lasts through Monday, but given that some sizes are already selling out, I personally wouldn’t wait. Shop more on-sale picks from the brand, below.

Carefree Crepe Peplum Tank

Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Booty Boost Active Leggings

Cotton Control Bralette