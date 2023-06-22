Fashion Clothing Spanx Just Launched Double Discounts on Oprah’s Favorite Pants, Jennifer Garner’s Leggings, and More Take an extra 30 percent off on-sale styles. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 22, 2023 @ 08:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Spanx / InStyle Spanx was such a phenomenon when it launched that its name became synonymous with shapewear. But since the early 2000s the brand has become much more than underwear that holds you in, with a lineup of shopper- and celebrity-loved apparel, with fans ranging from Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Garner to Kylie Jenner. And starting today, you can save majorly on some of the brand’s best-sellers during its summer sale-on-sale. Now through Monday, Spanx is offering an extra 30 percent off already on-sale styles with the code SALE. And thanks to the double discount, prices now start at just $12. To help you navigate the brand’s summer savings event, we found the 10 must-have items to grab during its blowout sale, including Jennifer Garner-worn leggings and Oprah-favorite pants. Undie-tectable Brief, $12 with code SALE (Originally $24); spanx.com Stretch Twill Shorts, $27–$38 with code SALE (Originally $78); spanx.com Sunshine Shorts, $35 with code SALE (Originally $72); spanx.com Suit Yourself Ribbed Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit, $41 with code SALE (Originally $84); spanx.com AirEssentials Mock Neck Top, $43 with code SALE (Originally $88); spanx.com Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings, $48 with code SALE (Originally $98); spanx.com On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant, $63 with code SALE (Originally $128); spanx.com AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper, $63 with code SALE (Originally $128); spanx.com The Perfect Pant, $63 with code SALE (Originally $128); spanx.com The Perfect Fit and Flare Dress, $92 with code SALE (Originally $188); spanx.com The Perfect Pant is a favorite of both Oprah and InStyle editors, with the former phoning up Spanx’s founder personally to thank her for the creation and the latter deeming them “pants that feel like sweats but look like designer trousers.” The Perfect Pant features four-way stretch, shaping technology, and an elastic waistband that gives them that loungewear feel while the fitted, cropped style makes them perfect for everything from the office to errands. This style boasts 700 five-star ratings, with shoppers raving that they “give a nice lift to the butt,” are “so comfortable,” and can easily be “dressed up or down.” Spanx Shop now: $63 with code SALE (Originally $128); spanx.com The brand’s Ribbed Sleeveless Bodysuit is also an editor go-to, with senior writer Eva Thomas calling the style “the perfect basic,” adding that Spanx elevates the staple with “rich colors and luxe ribbed shaping material that easily rivals similar designer picks.” The mock-neck bodysuit is available in gray and burnt orange, includes tummy-smoothing technology, and features a closure at the crotch that allows for easy bathroom breaks. Spanx Shop now: $41 with code SALE (Originally $84); spanx.com Also on sale are the Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings, which have been worn by a long list of celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Nina Dobrev, and Kourtney Kardashian. Shoppers say that the sweat-wicking, booty-lifting, and waist-cinching leggings are “so comfortable” while providing “great shape” and “super support.” According to one customer, these are “the best leggings ever,” explaining that they “have the right amount of compression, are comfortable, and totally squat proof.” Spanx Shop now: $48 with code SALE (Originally $98); spanx.com Take advantage of the rare double-discount Spanx sale before it’s over and save on comfy shopper, editor, and celebrity favorites with the code SALE at checkout. Spanx Shop now: $27–$38 with code SALE (Originally $78); spanx.com Spanx Shop now: $92 with code SALE (Originally $188); spanx.com Spanx Shop now: $63 with code SALE (Originally $128); spanx.com Spanx Shop now: $63 with code SALE (Originally $128); spanx.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I’m a Self-Proclaimed Perfume Expert, and I'm Snagging These Designer Fragrances on Rare Sale From Amazon Here’s What You Need to Know About Prime Day on July 11 and 12 — Including Early Deals for Up to 70% Off Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Now-$6 Anti-Aging Foundation Is the Best for “Diminishing Wrinkles”