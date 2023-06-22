Spanx Just Launched Double Discounts on Oprah’s Favorite Pants, Jennifer Garner’s Leggings, and More

Take an extra 30 percent off on-sale styles.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 @ 08:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Spanx Sale
Photo:

Spanx / InStyle

Spanx was such a phenomenon when it launched that its name became synonymous with shapewear. But since the early 2000s the brand has become much more than underwear that holds you in, with a lineup of shopper- and celebrity-loved apparel, with fans ranging from Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Garner to Kylie Jenner. And starting today, you can save majorly on some of the brand’s best-sellers during its summer sale-on-sale.

Now through Monday, Spanx is offering an extra 30 percent off already on-sale styles with the code SALE. And thanks to the double discount, prices now start at just $12. To help you navigate the brand’s summer savings event, we found the 10 must-have items to grab during its blowout sale, including Jennifer Garner-worn leggings and Oprah-favorite pants.

The Perfect Pant is a favorite of both Oprah and InStyle editors, with the former phoning up Spanx’s founder personally to thank her for the creation and the latter deeming them “pants that feel like sweats but look like designer trousers.” The Perfect Pant features four-way stretch, shaping technology, and an elastic waistband that gives them that loungewear feel while the fitted, cropped style makes them perfect for everything from the office to errands. This style boasts 700 five-star ratings, with shoppers raving that they “give a nice lift to the butt,” are “so comfortable,” and can easily be “dressed up or down.”

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket

Spanx

Shop now: $63 with code SALE (Originally $128); spanx.com

The brand’s Ribbed Sleeveless Bodysuit is also an editor go-to, with senior writer Eva Thomas calling the style “the perfect basic,” adding that Spanx elevates the staple with “rich colors and luxe ribbed shaping material that easily rivals similar designer picks.” The mock-neck bodysuit is available in gray and burnt orange, includes tummy-smoothing technology, and features a closure at the crotch that allows for easy bathroom breaks.

Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Spanx

Shop now: $41 with code SALE (Originally $84); spanx.com

Also on sale are the Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings, which have been worn by a long list of celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Nina Dobrev, and Kourtney Kardashian. Shoppers say that the sweat-wicking, booty-lifting, and waist-cinching  leggings are “so comfortable” while providing “great shape” and “super support.” According to one customer, these are “the best leggings ever,” explaining that they “have the right amount of compression, are comfortable, and totally squat proof.”

Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings

Spanx

Shop now: $48 with code SALE (Originally $98); spanx.com

Take advantage of the rare double-discount Spanx sale before it’s over and save on comfy shopper, editor, and celebrity favorites with the code SALE at checkout.

Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts, 4"

Spanx

Shop now:  $27–$38 with code SALE (Originally $78); spanx.com

Spanx The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress

Spanx

Shop now: $92 with code SALE (Originally $188); spanx.com

AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper

Spanx

Shop now: $63 with code SALE (Originally $128); spanx.com

Spanx On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant

Spanx

Shop now: $63 with code SALE (Originally $128); spanx.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Scents Currently on Sale on Amazon
I’m a Self-Proclaimed Perfume Expert, and I'm Snagging These Designer Fragrances on Rare Sale From Amazon
Prime Day Explainer
Here’s What You Need to Know About Prime Day on July 11 and 12 — Including Early Deals for Up to 70% Off
Covergirl Anti-Aging Foundations
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Now-$6 Anti-Aging Foundation Is the Best for “Diminishing Wrinkles”
Related Articles
Scents Currently on Sale on Amazon
I’m a Self-Proclaimed Perfume Expert, and I'm Snagging These Designer Fragrances on Rare Sale From Amazon
Prime Day Explainer
Here’s What You Need to Know About Prime Day on July 11 and 12 — Including Early Deals for Up to 70% Off
Nail Care Product
Shoppers Say They “Finally Have Decent Nails” Thanks to This Non-Greasy Cuticle Oil — and It’s $8 Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Shoppers Call This Breezy Activewear Skort Perfect for the Heat
This “Super Comfortable” Activewear Skort Is on Sale for Just $12 Right Now
Amazon Summer Wedding Guest Dresses
These Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Are Already Up to 70% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit on Sale on Amazon
Amazon Shoppers "Feel So Sexy" in This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit That's on Sale for Just $12
Amazon Floral Halter Dress For Summer
My Mom Won’t Stop Raving About This “Airy” Summer Dress, and You Can Get It From $18 on Amazon
Amazonâs Hottest New Release the Perfect T-Shirt Bra
44DD-Sized Shoppers Call This the “Perfect T-Shirt” Bra” and It’s 61% Off at Amazon Right Now
Olivia Wilde Black Sports Bra Black Leggings
OIivia Wilde Just Wore This $64 Supermodel Sneaker With Athleisure
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle’s Sleek Black Short-Shorts Are a Sporty Style Staple, and They're $23 at Amazon
Best Fashion and Beauty Deals on Amazon
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Best Fashion and Beauty Deals Starting at $5
Best Amazon Deals Happening in June
The 16 Best Deals Happening at Amazon This Month, Including Paige Denim Shorts for 56% Off
Black Bodysuit from Target
I'm a Shopping Editor Who Loves a Good Deal, and This $15 Bodysuit Is My Favorite Summer Purchase So Far
Tula revitalize & cleanse body exfoliator
Expect “Brighter and Softer Skin” With This Rejuvenating Body Exfoliator, Reviewers Say
Amazon Seamless Shorts for Summer
Amazon Shoppers Say These Comfy Bike Shorts “Have the Perfect Fit,” and You Can Get Them for $10 Apiece
White Keds Sale
Amazon’s Best-Selling White Sneakers From the Brand Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing Are on Sale for $40