Spanx Just Launched Double Discounts on Oprah’s Favorite Pants, Jennifer Garner’s Leggings, and More

Spanx was such a phenomenon when it launched that its name became synonymous with shapewear. But since the early 2000s the brand has become much more than underwear that holds you in, with a lineup of shopper- and celebrity-loved apparel, with fans ranging from Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Garner to Kylie Jenner. And starting today, you can save majorly on some of the brand’s best-sellers during its summer sale-on-sale.

Now through Monday, Spanx is offering an extra 30 percent off already on-sale styles with the code SALE. And thanks to the double discount, prices now start at just $12. To help you navigate the brand’s summer savings event, we found the 10 must-have items to grab during its blowout sale, including Jennifer Garner-worn leggings and Oprah-favorite pants.

The Perfect Pant is a favorite of both Oprah and InStyle editors, with the former phoning up Spanx’s founder personally to thank her for the creation and the latter deeming them “pants that feel like sweats but look like designer trousers.” The Perfect Pant features four-way stretch, shaping technology, and an elastic waistband that gives them that loungewear feel while the fitted, cropped style makes them perfect for everything from the office to errands. This style boasts 700 five-star ratings, with shoppers raving that they “give a nice lift to the butt,” are “so comfortable,” and can easily be “dressed up or down.”

The brand’s Ribbed Sleeveless Bodysuit is also an editor go-to, with senior writer Eva Thomas calling the style “the perfect basic,” adding that Spanx elevates the staple with “rich colors and luxe ribbed shaping material that easily rivals similar designer picks.” The mock-neck bodysuit is available in gray and burnt orange, includes tummy-smoothing technology, and features a closure at the crotch that allows for easy bathroom breaks.

Also on sale are the Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings, which have been worn by a long list of celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Nina Dobrev, and Kourtney Kardashian. Shoppers say that the sweat-wicking, booty-lifting, and waist-cinching leggings are “so comfortable” while providing “great shape” and “super support.” According to one customer, these are “the best leggings ever,” explaining that they “have the right amount of compression, are comfortable, and totally squat proof.”

Take advantage of the rare double-discount Spanx sale before it’s over and save on comfy shopper, editor, and celebrity favorites with the code SALE at checkout.

