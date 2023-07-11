I’m a Spanx-Obsessed Fashion Editor, and These Are the 5 Things I’m Buying From Its Summer Sale

Including the comfy bralette Kylie Jenner wears.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on July 11, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Spanx Sale
Photo:

Instagram @spanx

Anyone that knows me knows I love a good sale. But it’s not just any ol’ sale that wins my heart — it has to be a Spanx sale to really give me butterflies. In fact, whenever the celebrity-worn brand announces new markdowns (or rather, quietly drops them so that the competition to get them is, well, minimal), you can best bet that I’m the first to check it out, shop it, and then share the best finds with you. 

While everyone’s eyes are currently on Prime Day 2023 (another jam-packed sale that’s 100 percent worth shopping), I highly recommend you also check out Spanx’s fully stocked sale section that has so many of its best-sellers for less, including leggings, pants, dresses, bras, and more. So, whatever you’re in need of for your latest summer restock, rest assured that Spanx has you covered — and in the most flattering way, at that. 

With close to 100 things included in its recent markdowns, I decided to hone it down to the top five best deals below, because that number just seems far more manageable, right? Right.

Best Spanx Pieces to Buy for Summer 2023

It’s summer, which means we’re obviously all living life to the fullest (and sweatiest) in dresses. If you, like me, oftentimes don’t know what to wear when it’s 90 degrees outside, the simplest solution is an easy, breezy dress, which is exactly why this Perfect Fit & Flare dress is on my wishlist right now. The perfect fit aspect obviously has my full attention, because the other pieces I own from Spanx’s Perfect Collection are just that: perfect. It’s also made from super-flattering ponte material and is machine-washable (a huge plus!).

Spanx The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress

Spanx

I always make it a goal to stock up on a fresh bra when my go-to style from Spanx goes on sale, which is exactly why I’m adding the Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette to my cart. I’m actually considering adding two more colors to my undergarment drawer while it’s $34 because this is easily among the most comfy bras I own. Kylie Jenner is a fan, too, only further adding to its appeal as well.  

Other standouts include these stylish kick flare pants that’ll look great with sneakers or heels and these stretch twill wide-leg pants I bet you’ll be wearing all summer long thanks to the super-soft, breezy silhouette.

Shop more on-sale Spanx pieces below to majorly level up your summer wardrobe. You’re welcome!

Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette

Spanx
Spanx On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant

Spanx
Spanx Perfect Length Top, Dolman 3/4 Sleeve

Spanx
Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Spanx

