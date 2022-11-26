I Can’t Stop Wearing This Supremely Flattering and Sculpting Bodysuit That Rivals Designer Styles

And it’s on sale for $70 today.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on November 26, 2022 @ 10:00AM

Finding a good bodysuit is almost like finding a good partner (don’t hate me for making this comparison,). There are so many fish — err bodysuits — in the sea, that it can easily get overwhelming searching for your perfect one. There are so many factors to take into account, like quality, budget, longevity, and, of course, style, that it can almost seem like you’re trying bodysuits on and off for most of your life — but guess what? Your search officially ends here: I finally found it, and I’m sharing my discovery with you because, well, it's too good not to. Plus, it’s on sale during Black Friday, which makes it even more worth mentioning right now.

As a fashion writer, I’ve tried my fair share of pricey designer tops, and hey, don’t get me wrong: They’re fine, but that’s just that. They’re just fine — there was nothing magical or jaw-dropping about them. I had never been so utterly blown away by the fit and quality of a shirt as much as I was when I put on the Spanx Suit Yourself Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit, which I’m officially crowning the best bodysuit I’ve ever worn. 

The Spanx bodysuit feels buttery-soft, a huge must for me because I’m certainly not about wearing anything that makes me feel uncomfortable. Other materials can end up feeling scratchy against your skin, but this one, made from a poly-elastane blend, is the perfect mix of velvety-smooth yet compressive — AKA it has shaping powers and a built-in tummy-smoothing design that I didn’t expect when I first decided to get it, but was absolutely obsessed with upon first try-on. 

It’s a thong bodysuit, which I personally love because I don’t have to worry about VPLs; it also has a snap closure which makes for easy, seamless tucking, plus you don’t have to take off the entire top when you need to use the bathroom. Easy, peasy wearing! And that’s exactly why it’s become my most-worn piece. 

It’s great on its own but it’s also the ideal layering staple — I’ve worn it underneath blazers and leather jackets and styled it tucked into pleated skirts and trousers. There’s really nothing this bodysuit can’t be worn with, and trust me when I say it’ll make all your outfits look so sleek and luxe.

The Spanx bodysuit is available in two colors, white and black — and before you even ask, yes, I own both — and sizes XS to 3X. Shop it while it’s marked-down during Spanx’s big Black Friday sale — you won’t regret it.

