I'm a Spanx-Obsessed Editor, and I'm Crowning Its Now-$22 Strapless Bra the Best

The on-sale bra is comfy, I basically forget I'm wearing it.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle
Published on August 31, 2023 @ 04:00PM

Spanx Bra
Photo:

Spanx / InStyle

My lingerie drawer is filled to the brim with Spanx things. It’s funny, really: One peek into my top (secret) drawer, and you’ll think I have a Spanx obsession, which, TBH, I do. I live for the brand’s shapewear (a given!), but also am a die-hard fan for its flattering, shaping undies, and now, I’ve fully fallen in love with one of its strapless bras after what felt like a decades-long search for the perfect strapless bra. (Cue: a huge sigh of relief). 

Finding a good bra is hard, but finding a good strapless bra is even harder — and I’d debate anyone on this. While I had nearly given up on finding The One, suffering every time I clipped on my strapless bra that poked into my ribcage midday, I decided to take the plunge and buy myself the Up for Anything Strapless Bra while it was on major sale. Let’s just say it’s the best $22 I spent last month, and it’ll be the best $22 you’ll spend today, because it’s still currently on sale during Spanx’s massive Labor Day sale

Spanx Up For Anything Straplessâ¢ Bra

Spanx

A strapless bra is a must-have in anyone’s wardrobe, for the simple reason that we all have — probably more than one — complicated off-the-shoulder tops or strapless dresses that call on a strapless bra. Sure, you can also do without one, but I usually feel a bit more comfortable with some added support (and a little oomph), but before I had this Spanx one, I was so uncomfortable in my other strapless options.

It shouldn't come as a surprise, though. Spanx has created the best of the best in so many categories — the best black pants, the best shaping shorts, the best bodysuits — so the best strapless bra seems like a natural addition. Its design is simple, with no lacy detailing or complicated bells and whistles that tend to get in the way, which is the first reason I fell in love with it. It’s basically seamless, so I knew it would look great under a fitted top and sheer white tees. But the second I put it on, I knew it was The One, and I’ve worn it nonstop since I got it. 

The bra is so comfy, I basically forget I’m wearing it. It has the perfect amount of support, with comfy memory foam cups that lift and shape without looking overwhelming, and it stays put all day — even when you’re running to catch the subway, and slip into the car one second before the doors shut. (It didn’t slip at all!)

After eight hours of wear, I still felt like I could do it for more — and the same can’t be said about my other strapless bra that always dug into my ribs. So, obviously, it’s comfy, but it’s practical, too, because it comes with adjustable straps if you prefer to add some extra security to the hold.

Here’s the kicker: Now, I actually choose to wear it even when my outfit doesn’t even call on a strapless bra. That’s how much I love it. And I know you’ll love it, too. Shop it for just $22 during Spanx’s Labor Day sale.

Spanx Up For Anything Strapless Bra

Spanx

