Spanx’s Just-Launched Seamless Leggings Are So Good, I’m Already Wearing Them Everywhere

I have a feeling Jennifer Garner would approve.

By Lauren Finney Harden
Published on September 29, 2022 @ 04:00AM

When I see something described as “soft” and “stretchy,” it’s almost an immediate add-to-cart. And when I see that said product happens to be from Spanx, it’s a definite purchase. With fans like Jennifer Garner and Oprah, Spanx undoubtedly makes some of the best active and loungewear in the game, so I knew that its latest Soft Stretch Seamless leggings would be a go-to for me — and when they arrived, it was confirmed: I’ll be wearing them everywhere this season. 

Spanx’s new seamless leggings (and the matching sports bra) are just waiting to be thrown on for all your fall activities. Available in two trendy colors, midnight navy and dark palm, the leggings are made with a breathable, sweat-wicking fabric that’s stretchy, soft, and has a subtle acid-wash look to it. They have a full-length inseam of 28.5-inches, which is great news for all my fellow tall girls — the inseam reaches all the way down to my ankles on my 5-foot-8 frame, which is the style I prefer and often have a hard time finding. 

The leggings are true to their description and are totally seamless (including no seam in the center!), which makes a huge difference in both appearance and feel. They also pass the squat test, meaning I don’t have to worry about what my neighbors in Pilates are thinking as we contort ourselves into strange positions. Spanx’s signature smoothing waistband keeps everything held in nicely, too. While the leggings are designed to be exercised in, they’re so stylish that I even wear them in lieu of my trusty Spanx Faux Leather Leggings with button-downs and oversized sweaters when I’m out and about. They definitely give off she’s-got-her-stuff-together vibes, which is more than I can say for my normal grocery store look. 

We all know that Garner is a fan of the brand’s Booty Boost leggings, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw her wearing Spanx’s seamless leggings on her next outing. Who knows, they may even make an appearance on Oprah’s Favorite Things list this year, too — they’re just that good. If you’re looking for leggings that can be worn from the gym to grabbing a pumpkin spice latte, Spanx’s Soft Stretch Seamless Leggings are a solid pair that will be a total wardrobe workhorse for you. 

