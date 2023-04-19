Spanx Just Launched Swimwear That’s Basically Shapewear, and It’s Bound to Sell Out

It’s swimwear season! Okay, I might be saying that a little too early, but I’m going to Miami soon, so obviously, beachside attire is the only thing on my mind. One-pieces! Two-pieces! Swim dresses! The options in the swimwear world are truly endless, but one facet I’ve been dreaming about during my swimsuit-shopping journey is finding one that’s like shapewear — for the water. And finally, Spanx, the masterminds of flattering, game-changing attire, granted my wishes. The brand just launched shaping swimwear, and yes, it’s going to sell out.

This isn’t Spanx’s first foray into the category. It already created a few one-pieces that were so popular, they kept selling out (with one style being out of stock for months), but the latest expansion seems fitting for a brand that’s made such a name in the shapewear space: shaping swimwear.

Did your ears just perk up? Because, same. The shaping swimwear line just dropped, but based on how popular its other assortment is, I have a feeling the styles won’t be in stock for long. In typical Spanx fashion, the variety in this new Pique collection certainly isn’t lacking, either. Shoppers will find the perfect mix of swimwear, including several black one-pieces that could easily double as a bodysuit on super humid summer days as well as a few two-piece options, including a high-rise swim skort, high-rise bottoms, plus two coordinating tops, a plunge bikini and a longer flounce-hem option.

The styles might vary, but the DNA of the fabric is pretty much the same. Each piece in this collection is designed with textured “pique” fabric that’s smoothing and offers all-over shaping support for a snatched waist and super-flattering fit. Of course, other standout features include the no-slip straps (bless!), removable pads, and the no-dig leg opening. Sounds like my dream swimsuit, if I do say so myself.

The swimwear starts at $88 for a bikini top and goes up to $198 for a one-piece. And while sure, it’s on the pricier end, the suits have timeless styles that are made to last, making them well worth the money spent. The sizing range is the same as usual, ranging from an XS to 3X.

Shop the shaping swimsuits below before they inevitably go out of stock.

