Spanx's New Pull-On Wide-Leg Jeans Are So Comfy and Flattering, I'll Be Wearing Them All Spring

They’re made with the brand’s classic butt-lifting tech, of course.

By
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden writes about fashion and beauty products for InStyle and specializes in the entire lifestyle spectrum, from parenting to wellness to breaking trends. She's contributed to many sites such as Byrdie, Verywell Family, and Insider. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Spanx Wide Leg Jeans Launch/Review
Photo:

Courtesy of Spanx

My love for Spanx is boundless. I’ve tried — and am obsessed with — practically everything, from its Oprah-favorite AirEssentials line and to its super soft seamless leggings (which I happen to be wearing at this very moment). It’s hard to pick a favorite piece from the brand, but I think its newest launch takes the cake: Meet Spanx’s Seamed Front Wide-Leg Jeans

Available in vintage indigo and ecru, these are the wide-leg jeans I’ve been waiting for, and I’m more than giddy to outline the many reasons why. Let’s start with the just-retro-enough bell shape, which doesn’t make me feel like a ‘70s imposter, or like I’m trying to look like I’m 22 and keeping up with TikTok trends. It’s the perfect flare that looks amazing with both sneakers and heels — it just screams spring. The shaping and booty-lifting technology you know and love from Spanx is there, too. The jeans have a pull-on waistband (no button or zipper in sight!) with light compression that holds you in, as well as functional back pockets specially placed and sized to give your bum a boost. 

Seamed Front Wide Leg Jeans

Spanx

Shop now: $168; spanx.com

The jeans are available in sizes XS through 3XL and in petite, regular, and tall inseams. The full-length inseam has to be my favorite feature of the jeans. I have a short waist and long inseam, so it’s nearly impossible for me to find wide-leg pants that I can wear with sneakers, let alone heels. Spanx designed these pants to slightly skim the floor with flats while being several inches off the floor with heels. 

The second I pulled them on, my mouth dropped at how well they fit; the regular inseam is a full 32-inches from the crotch to the hem of the pants. If you’re on the taller side, the tall inseam is 34-inches, while the petite length is 30-inches. I was convinced I’d need a tall, but I got to live out my regular inseam fantasies through these jeans. (Note that if you’re between sizes for the white shade, go up — the website advises you to go down, but adhere to the old “one size up for white jeans” adage here, especially if you have a little tummy like me.) One striped shirt and one pair of cool French sneakers later and I felt like I was the definition of casual-chic for once, instead of my usual work-from-home gremlin vibe.  

Spanx’s Seamed Front Wide Leg Jeans just launched last week, so hop to it and grab a pair before they sell out — Oprah’s probably already got her hands on both colors. 

Seamed Front Wide Leg Jeans

Spanx

Shop now: $168; spanx.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Droplette
Shoppers Say This Device Left Their Skin "Tighter" and "Smoother" in Just a Few Weeks — and It's $200 Off
One Piece swimsuit
We Named This $30 Swimsuit the "Most-Flattering One-Piece" of 2023 — and 3,700 Amazon Shoppers Love It, Too
Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil Ushered in a Spring Version of the Sexy Boot Trend Amal Clooney Can’t Stop Wearing
Related Articles
One Piece swimsuit
We Named This $30 Swimsuit the "Most-Flattering One-Piece" of 2023 — and 3,700 Amazon Shoppers Love It, Too
Oprah Cargo Pants
Oprah Wore the Comfy, Ultra-Practical Pant Trend That’s Going to Be Huge for Spring 2023
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox Paired a See-Through Top With My Best-Kept Style Secret
JCrew x Tretorn Sneaker Collab
J.Crew Partnered With the Comfy Shoe Brand Reese Witherspoon Wears to Launch This Perfect-for-Spring Sneaker
Just-launched Amazon blouse
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Just-Launched Blouse the “Cutest Top Ever,” and It’s Just $26
This Easy-to-Style Jumpsuit From a Gigi Hadid-Worn Brand Gets Me So Many Compliments Every time I Wear It
I Get So Many Compliments Every Time I Wear This Easy-to-Style Jumpsuit From a Gigi Hadid-Worn Brand
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying This $35 Ruched Midi Dress is "Extremely Flattering" and "Comfortable"
This “Easy-to-Wear” Amazon Midi Dress Is "Extremely Flattering and Comfortable," Shoppers Say
Customer-loved Amazon spring fashion arrivals
Out of Thousands of New Spring Styles on Amazon, Shoppers Love These 10 Under-$45 Pieces the Most
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s Exact Drawstring Pants Sold Out in Under 24 Hours, but I Found 8 Lookalikes Starting at $28
Hailey Bieber Citrus Fashion
Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing Citrus-Colored Fashion — Get the Look for Under $75 at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying These Pocketed-Yoga Pants Are TK TK âand Their 52% Off
Amazon Shoppers Say These Flared Leggings Are “Comfortable Enough to Sleep In” — and They’re Up to 63% Off
Gigi Hadid and Amal Clooney
I Finally Tried the Pretty Shoe Trend Amal Clooney and Gigi Hadid Wear, and I’ve Officially Been Converted
Amazon White Sneakers
These 10 Under-$50 White Sneakers Are Perfect for Spring, Including the Pair Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat
Amazon Linen Pants in Bulk for Spring
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying These $22 Linen Pants in Bulk for Spring
Amazon Spring Picks Lead
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Can’t Resist Buying for Spring
Madewell Spring Essentials
I'm a Former Madewell Employee, and These Are 11 Spring Essentials I'm Buying From Its Sitewide Sale