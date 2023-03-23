Spanx's New Pull-On Wide-Leg Jeans Are So Comfy and Flattering, I'll Be Wearing Them All Spring

My love for Spanx is boundless. I’ve tried — and am obsessed with — practically everything, from its Oprah-favorite AirEssentials line and to its super soft seamless leggings (which I happen to be wearing at this very moment). It’s hard to pick a favorite piece from the brand, but I think its newest launch takes the cake: Meet Spanx’s Seamed Front Wide-Leg Jeans.

Available in vintage indigo and ecru, these are the wide-leg jeans I’ve been waiting for, and I’m more than giddy to outline the many reasons why. Let’s start with the just-retro-enough bell shape, which doesn’t make me feel like a ‘70s imposter, or like I’m trying to look like I’m 22 and keeping up with TikTok trends. It’s the perfect flare that looks amazing with both sneakers and heels — it just screams spring. The shaping and booty-lifting technology you know and love from Spanx is there, too. The jeans have a pull-on waistband (no button or zipper in sight!) with light compression that holds you in, as well as functional back pockets specially placed and sized to give your bum a boost.

The jeans are available in sizes XS through 3XL and in petite, regular, and tall inseams. The full-length inseam has to be my favorite feature of the jeans. I have a short waist and long inseam, so it’s nearly impossible for me to find wide-leg pants that I can wear with sneakers, let alone heels. Spanx designed these pants to slightly skim the floor with flats while being several inches off the floor with heels.

The second I pulled them on, my mouth dropped at how well they fit; the regular inseam is a full 32-inches from the crotch to the hem of the pants. If you’re on the taller side, the tall inseam is 34-inches, while the petite length is 30-inches. I was convinced I’d need a tall, but I got to live out my regular inseam fantasies through these jeans. (Note that if you’re between sizes for the white shade, go up — the website advises you to go down, but adhere to the old “one size up for white jeans” adage here, especially if you have a little tummy like me.) One striped shirt and one pair of cool French sneakers later and I felt like I was the definition of casual-chic for once, instead of my usual work-from-home gremlin vibe.

Spanx’s Seamed Front Wide Leg Jeans just launched last week, so hop to it and grab a pair before they sell out — Oprah’s probably already got her hands on both colors.

