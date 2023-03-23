Fashion Clothing Jeans & Denim Spanx's New Pull-On Wide-Leg Jeans Are So Comfy and Flattering, I'll Be Wearing Them All Spring They’re made with the brand’s classic butt-lifting tech, of course. By Lauren Finney Harden Lauren Finney Harden Lauren Finney Harden writes about fashion and beauty products for InStyle and specializes in the entire lifestyle spectrum, from parenting to wellness to breaking trends. She's contributed to many sites such as Byrdie, Verywell Family, and Insider. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 23, 2023 @ 11:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Courtesy of Spanx My love for Spanx is boundless. I’ve tried — and am obsessed with — practically everything, from its Oprah-favorite AirEssentials line and to its super soft seamless leggings (which I happen to be wearing at this very moment). It’s hard to pick a favorite piece from the brand, but I think its newest launch takes the cake: Meet Spanx’s Seamed Front Wide-Leg Jeans. Available in vintage indigo and ecru, these are the wide-leg jeans I’ve been waiting for, and I’m more than giddy to outline the many reasons why. Let’s start with the just-retro-enough bell shape, which doesn’t make me feel like a ‘70s imposter, or like I’m trying to look like I’m 22 and keeping up with TikTok trends. It’s the perfect flare that looks amazing with both sneakers and heels — it just screams spring. The shaping and booty-lifting technology you know and love from Spanx is there, too. The jeans have a pull-on waistband (no button or zipper in sight!) with light compression that holds you in, as well as functional back pockets specially placed and sized to give your bum a boost. Spanx Shop now: $168; spanx.com The jeans are available in sizes XS through 3XL and in petite, regular, and tall inseams. The full-length inseam has to be my favorite feature of the jeans. I have a short waist and long inseam, so it’s nearly impossible for me to find wide-leg pants that I can wear with sneakers, let alone heels. Spanx designed these pants to slightly skim the floor with flats while being several inches off the floor with heels. The second I pulled them on, my mouth dropped at how well they fit; the regular inseam is a full 32-inches from the crotch to the hem of the pants. If you’re on the taller side, the tall inseam is 34-inches, while the petite length is 30-inches. I was convinced I’d need a tall, but I got to live out my regular inseam fantasies through these jeans. (Note that if you’re between sizes for the white shade, go up — the website advises you to go down, but adhere to the old “one size up for white jeans” adage here, especially if you have a little tummy like me.) One striped shirt and one pair of cool French sneakers later and I felt like I was the definition of casual-chic for once, instead of my usual work-from-home gremlin vibe. Spanx’s Seamed Front Wide Leg Jeans just launched last week, so hop to it and grab a pair before they sell out — Oprah’s probably already got her hands on both colors. Spanx Shop now: $168; spanx.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers Say This Device Left Their Skin "Tighter" and "Smoother" in Just a Few Weeks — and It's $200 Off We Named This $30 Swimsuit the "Most-Flattering One-Piece" of 2023 — and 3,700 Amazon Shoppers Love It, Too Jameela Jamil Ushered in a Spring Version of the Sexy Boot Trend Amal Clooney Can’t Stop Wearing