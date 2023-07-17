PSA: Spanx Secretly Slashed Prices on So Many Best Sellers, Including My Favorite Oprah-Approved Pants

It’s funny: There are a few select pieces in my closet that get me so many compliments every time I wear them. But what’s even funnier is that when I tell people I got each of these compliment-worthy pieces at Spanx, their reactions are all the same:  “No way!” Sure, the brand might be best known for its shapewear, but its clothing and activewear assortment is truly where it’s at — and it shouldn’t be slept on. 

So whenever Spanx has a sale, you better believe I’m the first person in the (virtual) line to shop it. It’s rare that I like every single thing I try from one brand, but Spanx has managed to crack the code. From the Perfect Pants Oprah once crowned her favorite (same, girl!) to the butt-lifting leggings that are just as famous as the people who’ve been spotted in them (looking at you, Jennifer Garner and Kourtney Kardashian) — my favorites are endless. 

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight

Spanx

While many Spanx pieces certainly aren’t cheap, I’ll be the first to say that they’re 100 percent worth the price, and I’d gladly spend more on such quality staples. They don’t go on sale often, but thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 that just launched today, Spanx decided to slash prices on some of its bestsellers for a limited time (as in, today through July 21). That means you only have five days to shop this rare, surprise sale — though TBD whether pieces will stay in stock that long. 

Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Spanx

One standout staple I’m eyeing that’s currently marked down is the Perfect Pant, which is basically a designer trouser that feels like sweatpants. I’m serious! Made from a super elevated, smoothing ponte material that’s as comfy as it is elegant, it also washes very well and looks incredibly flattering. I wear mine all the time, for two simple reasons: It’s so easy to style and provides out-of-this-world comfort. The pants usually cost $148, but for a few days, a pair can be yours for $99. Yes, I am absolutely stocking up.

Whether you’re looking for leggings, flattering shapewear, or just really good pants, Spanx’s price match sale has you covered, literally. Shop more of my favorite options, below, before prices go back up.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx
Spanx Yes, Pleats! Dress

Spanx
Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Spanx
Spanx Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty

Spanx

