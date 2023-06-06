Spanx’s New Shaping Swimsuit Is So Comfy and Flattering, I Even Wear It as a Bodysuit

It’s an instant classic.

By
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden writes about fashion and beauty products for InStyle and specializes in the entire lifestyle spectrum, from parenting to wellness to breaking trends. She's contributed to many sites such as Byrdie, Verywell Family, and Insider. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 @ 05:00AM

Spanx Swimsuit Review
Photo:

Spanx

I noticed something recently: Spanx has been slowly taking over my closet beyond its famous shapewear, and I’m absolutely not mad about it. From its AirEssentials line that’s landed on Oprah’s Favorite Things list several times to its wide-leg jeans (my current obsession) to its absolutely killer activewear, I’m firmly in the Spanx is life camp. 

It’s fitting then, that I also adore Spanx’s latest swim collection, which recently launched just in time for summer. Tightly edited, the pieces are instant classics thanks to body-hugging shapes and chic designs. The best part? The suits are basically shapewear disguised as swimsuits. The range includes swim shirts, bikinis and my favorite style of swimsuit, the Pique Shaping Plunge One-Piece.

Spanx Pique Shaping Plunge One Piece

Spanx

Shop now: $118; spanx.com

I’ve been on the hunt for a good quality swimsuit that’s not too revealing and not too conservative, and I can tell you that I’ve finally found my match with Spanx’s one-piece. The swimsuit is designed with “360 degrees of shaping,” which manifests itself in light compression throughout. There’s enough cinching to make you feel nice and shapely, without squeezing the life out of the midsection. The textured pique fabric is super luxe and thin enough to not feel heavy, but thick enough to be used in my favorite way: as a bodysuit. 

I’ve been at the beach for a week with my family and I’ve been rocking this swimsuit pretty much every day, whether to the actual beach or not. The Pique Shaping Plunge One-Piece is comfortable to spend an afternoon in, and I’ve never had an issue going to the bathroom when I wear it as a bodysuit, too. Part of why I love it so much is that it has a flattering plunging neckline that helps elongate my short torso without it being so revealing that my in-laws raise their eyebrows. It also comes with very subtle removable bra pads that I elect to keep in when I’m wearing it as a bodysuit for modesty’s sake. I’ve worn it to dinner with jean shorts and a linen shirt, to a late-night CVS run with sweatpants, and to a friend’s house for drinks with my beloved Spanx wide-leg jeans. It’s definitely going to be a summer staple, even when I am no longer beachside.   

If you’re looking for a shaping swimsuit that will stand the test of time and serve multiple functions in your wardrobe, then Spanx’s Pique Shaping Plunge One-Piece should be at the top of your summer wish list.  

