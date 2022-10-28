These Ultra-Flattering, Oprah-Loved Pants Are 50% Off for One Day Only

They're cheaper than they were during Black Friday.

Published on October 28, 2022

Spanx Perfect Pant Flash Sale
Every now and then, a sale pops onto our radar and we’re left, well, speechless. Spanx’s latest secret flash sale has done just that, but now we’re ready to talk (nay, rave) about it, because it’s too good not to share. 

For one day only, you can shop a handful of styles from the brand’s iconic Perfect Pants collection for — wait for it — 50 percent off when you use the code FLASH at checkout. That discount makes the ultra-flattering styles, which were once deemed a favorite by Oprah herself, cheaper than they’ve been in months. Yes, they’re even more affordable than they were during Black Friday, and TBH, we can’t really recall a time in recent memory when they were marked down this much — which means snag a pair (or two) now. 

The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket


Shop now: $64 with code FLASH (Originally $128); spanx.com

The Perfect Pant, Jogger
Spanx


Shop now: $74 with code FLASH (Originally $148); spanx.com

If you’re not familiar with the brand’s perfect pants — or haven’t actually tried them out yourself — Spanx’s rare, 24-hour flash sale gives you the perfect (get it?) opportunity to test drive a pair IRL. You’ve probably read rave reviews about them — like when I waxed poetic about the styles that I deemed my best-kept fashion secret — but spending upwards of $100 on bottoms you’re not certain about can be a risky move. Hence, the 50 percent savings shouldn't be missed out on. 

The limited-time flash sale includes a handful of different silhouettes from the famous Perfect Pant’s collection, like the Ankle Four-Pocket, a comfy but elevated jogger, and the Ankle Piped Skinny. The styles vary slightly, but the DNA is all the same: They’re all made from the brand’s game-changing ponte fabric that’s equal parts comfortable and flattering, not to mention it looks incredibly luxe. My hot take? These pants wear like sweats, but look like designer trousers, and that’s why I have an ever-growing collection of them. They also all have an easy-to-pull-on design, plus built-in shaping fabric for an ultra-flattering fit. And before you ask: Yes, they’re machine washable. 

Shop them while they’re on rare sale for 24 hours. Trust me: You don’t want to miss this.

The Perfect Pant, Ankle Piped Skinny
Courtesy


Shop now: $64 with code FLASH (Originally $128); spanx.com

The Perfect Ankle Leggings

Spanx


Shop now: $49 with code FLASH (Originally $98); spanx.com

