These Ultra-Flattering, Oprah-Approved Pants Are My Family’s Best-Kept Style Secret — and They’re on Sale

When I was younger, I used to steal clothes from my mom and older sister. Now, both steal things from my closet (or, at least get inspired by the things I have). Really, it’s funny how the tables have turned, but these days, I’ll happily share whatever I have that they’re interested in. For the most part, we have similar style preferences, as in, my mom, sister, and I all prefer a classic look with a focus on comfort over a super trendy, oftentimes impratical one — and that’s why the second I tried out Spanx’s newest Perfect Black Pant iteration, I had to tell them about it.

They’re chic! They’re comfy! And now, they're my best-kept secret for looking put-together in seconds without sacrificing comfort — and guess what? Thanks to Spanx’s massive Black Friday sale happening right now, they’re the cheapest they’ve been all year. That’s exactly why I’m telling everyone else I know (ahem, you dear readers) to stock up. Because hey, they now have my mom’s stamp of approval — in addition to Oprah’s, of course — and that’s saying a lot, considering my mom is very picky about her pants. My sister and I are less so, but we certainly know how to pick a good pair, and this pair is beyond.

The thing about me is I’m a sucker for a style trick, and these Spanx pants are that to a T. That’s because they basically feel like sweatpants,thanks to the brand’s game-changing and high-quality ultra-soft ponte fabric (that’s among the most flattering of materials I’ve ever put on), but look like high-end trousers because of the elevated silhouette.

Spanx



Shop now: $134 (Originally $168); spanx.com

To put it simply, these pants are *chef’s kiss* — and I’m not the only one who thinks so. “They’re really fantastic,” my mom told me after trying them on for the first time, who at 5-foot 4-inches went with the petite silhouette and her regular clothing size. My sister and I both opted for the brand’s regular cut, as we’re about 5-foot 8-inches. I mention this because even though my mom is much shorter than my sister and I, the Spanx pants looked great on all of us, so much so I’d go so far as to call these universally flattering and truly ageless, too.

Aside from the look, feel, and timelessness, it’s also worth highlighting the other features that my family agrees makes these pants a standout. They have functional side pockets, which you don’t find that all too often on a good pair of trousers (surprising, I know!). The pull-on design makes them so easy to slide on and is another reason they’re so comfortable; you don’t have to deal with any annoying buttons or zippers poking you throughout the day.

There’s also a little bit of built-in butt-lifting action (hey, it wouldn’t be a pair of Spanx pants without this flattering detail), hidden core-shaping technology, and last but certainly not least, they’re also machine washable — an important thing to mention because you will be wearing these all the time, and the last thing you want to do is run to the dry cleaners once a week.

I’ve worn my pair with just about everything from crisp white tees and sneakers to button-downs and pumps, proving just how versatile they are. I’m not exaggerating when I say they are currently my most-worn clothing item, and I bet they’ll be yours, too.

Shop the trendy wide-leg pants at Spanx, here, plus other silhouettes on sale from the Perfect Collection below.

Spanx



Shop now: $134 (Originally $168); spanx.com



Shop now: $118 (Originally $148); spanx.com