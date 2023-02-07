My Best-Kept Fashion Secret Just Got a Major 2023 Upgrade Thanks to This Surprising Detail

It’s trendy and practical.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle
Published on February 7, 2023 @ 02:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Social Spanx Perfect Black Pant Launch
Spanx Perfect Black Pant Launch.

I’m not a secretive person — and if you ask any of my friends, they’ll tell you I have the worst poker face. If there’s something on my mind, I will tell you because TBH, life’s too short to hold (most) things in. Don’t get me wrong: Some things are worth keeping to yourself, but some tidbits of information deserve to be unveiled to the world, which is why I’m sharing one of my most holy fashion secrets with you again: Spanx’s Perfect Black pants, which just received an ultra-trendy update. 

Spanx has regularly expanded its Perfect Collection — for good reason, of course — adding new silhouettes and styles into the (perfect) family, but this latest expansion might just be the best yet. Yes, it includes a pair of shorts and a structured work-friendly top, but the standout addition is undeniably the Perfect pants with the most trend-forward detailing we’ve seen on the bottoms yet: side slits. 

The Perfect Double Slit Pant

Spanx

Shop now: $168; spanx.com

Aptly called the Perfect Double-Slit pants, they feature the tried-and-true details that longtime fans (myself included!) have come to know and love, like that game-changing ponte fabric that really makes the pants what they are. The material is so luxe but so comfy, with four-way stretch built in — but most importantly, it’s extremely flattering. The pants also have that beloved easy pull-on design, hidden core-shaping technology, and the button-free front that keeps the overall silhouette so smooth. The new facet? The trendy split hem that’s been all over in Hollywood.

The slit hem not only adds a fashionable touch, but also a practical one — or, at least, I would deem it practical. Most of the time, pants tend to cover up our shoes, but when we’re wearing footwear that we want to show off, a slit is a necessary feature.

I’ve waxed poetic about the Perfect pants before, and if you haven’t read my past pieces, the TL;DR is this: Any of the pants from Spanx’s best-selling Perfect Collection look like designer trousers but wear like sweatpants (aka, they offer the best of both worlds). What’s more, I also got my mom and sister hooked on the bottoms, but it really didn't take much to convince them they’re the best. They just are the best — and anyone who’s tried them, like Oprah, will agree with that statement. 

My advice is to scoop up these new pants — or any pair from the collection — ASAP, because they really are life-changing. I know, I know, I sound dramatic, but they’ve saved me from many wardrobe panics. They’re reliable! They're stylish! They're comfy! What more could you ask for?

