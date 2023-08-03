Spanx Expanded Its Smoothing Denim Collection With 4 New Styles That “Flatten and Flatter,” Shoppers Say

Where were you when you realized shopping for jeans might never be fun again? I was in middle school and desperate to fit into the JCPenny juniors denim that no longer fit like they had a year prior since hitting puberty and gaining a little weight where I hadn’t before. I was having my own Are You There God? It’s Me, Kaelin. moment, in which I asked, “So this is what it means to be a woman? Jeans will never fit me again?” To which my mom calmly answered, “Yes.”

My outlook was beyond bleak, working up a sweat in dressing rooms to try to find the perfect pair that just didn’t seem to exist. Most of my jeans were ones I settled on, having accepted that what fit in the hips wouldn’t in the waist, but I was still desperate to find a brand that made shopping for a new pair not so nightmarish. Then I discovered Madewell’s denim, which I’m still loyal to, but recently learned that the brand behind Oprah’s favorite pants does denim, and shoppers swear by them.

Spanx’s denim collection is a favorite among InStyle editors, who say that its jeans “feel like leggings, but…feature fashion-forward details” while “smoothing out any lumps or bumps.” They’re also a go-to for shoppers who rave that the jeans “fit like a glove.” And in prepping for the upcoming season, the brand just dropped four new fall-ready styles.

The brand’s Wide-Leg Jean is now available in charcoal, a faded black, and an inky raw indigo wash. Wide legs have been Hollywood’s ‘It’ style — seen on everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Katie Holmes — and Spanx put its own twist on the trending style with four-way stretch, a pull-on design, hidden shaping panels, and contoured pockets to give your backside a lift.

According to shoppers, the Wide-Leg Jeans “hold,” “smooth, flatten, and flatter,” with one customer writing that they “feel almost as good as leggings.” And despite the pull-on design, wearers say that they still “feel and look like real jeans,” making them an immediate “wardrobe staple.” Shoppers do note that because of the faux zipper and button, you have to do what they call the “Spanx shimmy” to pull them up, but once on, the fit is “perfect…with no gaps,” even on those with curvier proportions.

The Kick Flare Jeans are now available in that same dark indigo wash and maintain the slightly flared silhouette of the brand’s shopper-favorite style. According to shoppers, the Kick Flare is “sexy and comfortable” with one customer even deeming them the “best-fitting pair of pants [they]’ve ever put on [their] body.” Others were obsessed with how the style blends comfort and fashion, with a “chic” look that gets them “lots of compliments.”

The other new style is the Cuffed Straight-Leg Jean, also in raw indigo, Spanx’s updated take on its classic Ankle Straight style with cuffed hems — a look we’ve recently seen Sarah Jessica Parker rock. Shoppers “love” the original straight-leg style for “everyday” wear, adding that the “versatile” jeans are “super flattering through the butt and legs.” One person even called them the “best jeans [they]’ve bought in 15 years, [or] maybe ever,” because they actually fit and are “comfortable” and “flattering.”

If you’re ready to make denim-buying a not-so-nightmarish experience, shoppers swear that Spanx’s jeans are the solution to the “finding jeans that truly fit your body” struggle. Shop the four newest styles that are fall-ready and flattering today, starting at $148.