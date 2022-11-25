I Wore These Viral Faux Leather Leggings for Thanksgiving, and They Kept Me Comfortable All Night

If there’s one thing I’m sure of when it comes to my family’s Thanksgiving feast, it’s that there’s never a shortage of food. Thanks to my sister’s delicious cooking, I know I’m always in for an incredible and indulgent meal. So when I’m choosing my Thanksgiving ‘fit, I don’t just want to look nice, I need something that feels comfortable and is a little forgiving. This year, I decided to take a chance on my Spanx faux leather leggings.

Once you slip on a pair of these leggings, which once sold out in 24 hours, you’ll open up a world of styling possibilities. You can go in the direction of an elegant top with full accessories and a pair of pumps, or wear them to dress up a comfy sweatshirt and sneakers. In my case, I opted for a cozy, cropped sweatshirt, since my family get-togethers are fairly casual.

Wearing a cropped sweatshirt with leggings when you’re in your 40s (like I did) can be a bold move, but I felt an immediate confidence boost as soon as I slipped these leggings on, thanks to their ability to hide and hug in all the right places. They feature a thick waistband to flatter the tummy area, and they smooth your hips and thighs as well. Plus, the between-the-cheeks seam gave my normally non-existent booty a little lift and definition. 

While the exterior faux leather material has a worn, vintage look to it, the inside is a super soft, buttery fabric. The leggings contain elastane for stretch, but they offer a good balance of stretch and compression, without feeling overly-constricting.

After consuming my sister’s delicious Thanksgiving feast — dessert and all — I didn’t experience my typical pants-too-tight syndrome, as the Spanx faux leather leggings maintained its comfort-meets-compression magic from start to finish. Even better, I still felt the same level of confidence, thanks to the high-powered contoured waistband that holds everything in and more. 

I love that these leggings are so versatile, and are appropriate for wearing out to dinner, running errands, going to the gym, or under a stylish coat for a day out. They can be paired with pumps, boots, slides, or stylish sneakers. And whatever the occasion is, they will keep you comfortable while offering figure-flattering details. Plus, they’re machine washable, so you can wear them on repeat.

Right now, you can snag these viral faux leather leggings at Spanx for 20 percent off, making it an ideal time to buy and try. 

