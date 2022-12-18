Shopping Every InStyle Editor Is Gifting These Comfy and Stylish Faux Leather Leggings This Holiday Season Celebs including Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Garner can’t get enough of these Spanx leggings. By Amanda Rosenthal Amanda Rosenthal Amanda Rosenthal is a beauty and fashion commerce writer at InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 18, 2022 @ 09:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Spanx Although my holiday wishlist is usually filled with trendy (and sometimes impractical) clothes, I decided to take a different approach this year, opting for more practical, comfortable, and versatile pieces that will last me for years to come. And the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are at the top of the list. Not only do they lift and smooth your body like good shapewear, they also transform any boring look into a fashion forward ensemble. After sliding a pair on (that was kindly gifted to me by the brand) I immediately decided that all of my friends need a pair, too. Loved by celebrities (including Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Garner), influencers, and editors here at InStyle, these pants are far from your run of the mill leggings. Made of a blend of polyester, elastane, and nylon, the fabric hugs your body in all the right places, instantly lifting your legs and bum. The high waistband sits snugly along the waist and is made with core compression fabric, which helps keep everything tucked and smooth. Plus, the shiny finish elevates the entire look, so you can wear them for more formal occasions (like date night) as well as cozy lounge days. Spanx Faux Leather Leggings 4.8 Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Bloomingdales Price at time of publish: $98Shipping: FreeReturns: Free within 90 days of purchase While the look and feel of the leggings is what initially drew me in, I also appreciate the sizing options. These pants come in sizes XS to 3X, plus you have the option to select an inseam — regular, petite (for those 5”4 and below), and tall (for those 5”9 and above) — which means you can find the perfect size for your loved ones (or yourself). Whether you wear these sleek leggings out on the town or while running errands, the styling possibilities are endless. I like to pair mine with knee high boots, a long sleeved bodysuit, and a peacoat, for a functional, flirty look. But, I also wear mine with sneakers and a crew neck when I want a laid back vibe. Regardless of how you style them, you’ll instantly fall in love with these pants (like I have). They’re my new go-to pants because they are extremely comfortable without sacrificing on style — and every time I wear them I receive so many compliments. In my opinion, this gift is a total no-brainer — once anyone slides them on, they’ll wonder how they ever settled on wearing any other leggings. What Is Gift Of The Day You probably noticed our “Gift of The Day” badge on this story. For the next handful of days, we’ll be rolling out reviews of one product that we think would make an excellent gift, whether it’s a set of no-makeup makeup, an LED light mask, a backpack perfect for work, or a personalized phone case. Follow along to find foolproof gifts, including some excellent last-minute ideas for those who are a bit challenging to shop for. If Someone Doesn’t Gift Me This Tory Burch Card Holder, I’m Going to Request a Holiday Redo