Every InStyle Editor Is Gifting These Comfy and Stylish Faux Leather Leggings This Holiday Season

Although my holiday wishlist is usually filled with trendy (and sometimes impractical) clothes, I decided to take a different approach this year, opting for more practical, comfortable, and versatile pieces that will last me for years to come. And the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are at the top of the list. Not only do they lift and smooth your body like good shapewear, they also transform any boring look into a fashion forward ensemble. After sliding a pair on (that was kindly gifted to me by the brand) I immediately decided that all of my friends need a pair, too.

Loved by celebrities (including Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Garner), influencers, and editors here at InStyle, these pants are far from your run of the mill leggings. Made of a blend of polyester, elastane, and nylon, the fabric hugs your body in all the right places, instantly lifting your legs and bum. The high waistband sits snugly along the waist and is made with core compression fabric, which helps keep everything tucked and smooth. Plus, the shiny finish elevates the entire look, so you can wear them for more formal occasions (like date night) as well as cozy lounge days.