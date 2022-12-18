Every InStyle Editor Is Gifting These Comfy and Stylish Faux Leather Leggings This Holiday Season

Celebs including Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Garner can’t get enough of these Spanx leggings.

By
Amanda Rosenthal
Amanda Rosenthal
Amanda Rosenthal
Amanda Rosenthal is a beauty and fashion commerce writer at InStyle.  
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 18, 2022 @ 09:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Spanx Faux Leather LeggingsSpanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx

Although my holiday wishlist is usually filled with trendy (and sometimes impractical) clothes, I decided to take a different approach this year, opting for more practical, comfortable, and versatile pieces that will last me for years to come. And the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are at the top of the list. Not only do they lift and smooth your body like good shapewear, they also transform any boring look into a fashion forward ensemble. After sliding a pair on (that was kindly gifted to me by the brand) I immediately decided that all of my friends need a pair, too.

Loved by celebrities (including Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Garner), influencers, and editors here at InStyle, these pants are far from your run of the mill leggings. Made of a blend of polyester, elastane, and nylon, the fabric hugs your body in all the right places, instantly lifting your legs and bum. The high waistband sits snugly along the waist and is made with core compression fabric, which helps keep everything tucked and smooth. Plus, the shiny finish elevates the entire look, so you can wear them for more formal occasions (like date night) as well as cozy lounge days. 

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

4.8
spanx-faux-leather-leggings

Spanx
View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Bloomingdales

Price at time of publish: $98

Shipping: Free

Returns: Free within 90 days of purchase

While the look and feel of the leggings is what initially drew me in, I also appreciate the sizing options. These pants come in sizes XS to 3X, plus you have the option to select an inseam — regular, petite (for those 5”4 and below), and tall (for those 5”9 and above) — which means you can find the perfect size for your loved ones (or yourself).

Whether you wear these sleek leggings out on the town or while running errands, the styling possibilities are endless. I like to pair mine with knee high boots, a long sleeved bodysuit, and a peacoat, for a functional, flirty look. But, I also wear mine with sneakers and a crew neck when I want a laid back vibe. Regardless of how you style them, you’ll instantly fall in love with these pants (like I have). They’re my new go-to pants because they are extremely comfortable without sacrificing on style — and every time I wear them I receive so many compliments. 

In my opinion, this gift is a total no-brainer — once anyone slides them on, they’ll wonder how they ever settled on wearing any other leggings. 

What Is Gift Of The Day

You probably noticed our “Gift of The Day” badge on this story. For the next handful of days, we’ll be rolling out reviews of one product that we think would make an excellent gift, whether it’s a set of no-makeup makeup, an LED light mask, a backpack perfect for work, or a personalized phone case. Follow along to find foolproof gifts, including some excellent last-minute ideas for those who are a bit challenging to shop for.

If Someone Doesn’t Gift Me This Tory Burch Card Holder, I’m Going to Request a Holiday Redo
Related Articles
IS: Alo Yoga Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned in the Unofficial Supermodel Leggings InStyle Editors Love, Too
Eberjey Gisele Jersey Knit Pajamas
This Season’s Coziest Gift Isn’t a Throw Blanket — It’s This Stylish Pajama Set
Amazon Fleece Leggings Sale
Fleece-Lined Leggings Are the Cozy Winter Style Staple You Didn’t Know You Needed
Riki Smart Mirror
This InStyle-Approved Smart Vanity Mirror Will Improve Anyone’s Makeup Routine
M. Gemi
Hollywood Loves This Italian Shoe Brand, and Its Ultra-Comfy Boots Are the Cheapest They’ve Been All Year
Everything a Former Employee Is Buying From Madewellâs Sitewide Sale
Madewell Is Having a Blowout Pre-Holiday Sale, and This Is Everything a Former Employee Is Buying
Picky Editor Approved Gifts
I’m a Picky Fashion Editor, but Even I Would be Head Over Heels for These 15 Gifts
Just in Time for the New Year, Shop the Jennifer Aniston-Loved Activewear Brand Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
The Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Is Now Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
Michelle Obama Balmain Jeans
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
Nordstrom Gifts to Arrive in Time
I’m Guilty of Putting Off Christmas Shopping, but These 25 Last-Minute Nordstrom Gifts Will Arrive in Time
Hailey Bieber
Everyone in Hollywood Owns This Ultra-Sleek ‘It’ Bag, and Hailey Bieber Styled Hers With No Pants
Saks Fifth Avenue Is Slashing 60% Off Designer Must-Haves â Hereâs Everything Iâm Buying
This Secret Sale Has Designer Fashion for Up to 60% Off — Here's What I'm Adding to My Cart
20 Gift Ideas for Someone Who Hates All Their Clothes
20 Gift Ideas For Someone Who Hates All Their Clothes
Amazon Very Merry Holiday Deals
Amazon’s Massive Holiday Sale Is Here, and We Found 15 Discounted Gifts That’ll Still Arrive in Time
Our Editors Swear By This Comfy Sweatshirt, and the Limited Edition Colors Are Perfect for Holiday Gifting
Our Editors Swear By This Comfy Sweatshirt — And The Limited Edition Colors Are Perfect for Holiday Gifting
These Are Amazon Shoppersâ Top 10 Most Wished for Beauty Items for December
Amazon Shoppers Have Spoken: These Are the Top 10 Most Wished for Beauty Products in December