Let’s play a game: I say a word, you tell me (or, well, think about) what article of clothing comes to mind first. Cozy. Did you say sweats? Same. Rigid. I say denim, how about you? And last but certainly not least, squeaky. Leather comes to mind.

Leather is one of those materials that’s not the easiest to maneuver. Personally, I need to mentally prepare for when I wear it, and I’ll only be caught in it when the temperature hits the mid-60s or below. Any hotter, and I start to panic because sweat and leather don’t go well together. Plus, cleaning it post-wear is a pain in the butt. But you know what isn’t? Wearing Spanx’s newest leather-like dresses that are revolutionizing the way we think about leather — so much that even the leather-averse might be propelled to give them a spin.

The brand’s newest drop includes two faux leather dress styles that are certain to sell out fast — we’re basing that conclusion off of past launches, where sizes started going out of stock in mere hours. Plus, given that leather weather is in full swing, it’s fair to say people are going to be clamoring for them, not just because of their luxe-looking design, but also because of their game-changing DNA. Hear us out.

Per Spanx, the dresses are designed to look like leather — which they do — but move like normal fabric. As in, you won’t be squeaking down the streets when you wear them; you’ll actually be able to move with zero restriction, which obviously makes rocking these mini dresses way more comfortable. The most game-changing thing about them, though, is the fact that they’re machine washable — yes, I never thought I would say “leather” and “washer-friendly” in the same sentence, but alas, here we are. There’s no need to bring the styles to the dry cleaner post-wear; instead, toss them in your machine on the gentle cycle, and they’ll come out smelling clean.

The faux leather dresses are available in two styles: a sleeveless sheath dress and a combo pencil dress. The latter combines the faux leather material with the brand’s fan-favorite ponte fabric (AKA, the material used for its Oprah-approved Perfect Pant collection), while the former has an all-over faux-leather material. Both come with an elongated zipper so you can actually get into the dress yourself, a back slit, and wide straps. They look great on their own, but also make the perfect layering pieces come chilly fall weather. Throw it over a long-sleeve turtleneck top — like this one from Spanx — add tall black boots, and you have the ultimate autumn outfit.

Both dresses are available in sizes XS to 3X, with the sleeveless sheath dress going for $228 while the mixed-fabric number will cost you $218.