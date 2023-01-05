I’m a Self-Proclaimed Spanx Expert, and All My Favorite Pieces Are the Cheapest I’ve Ever Seen

It’s wild for me to think that four years ago, I didn’t really own any Spanx pieces — except for its iconic shaping shorts that I wore to my senior prom (because of course I did). Fast forward to today, and the brand’s pants — specifically, its Perfect Pants collection — and ultra-flattering bodysuits are some of my most-worn pieces. Oh, how times have changed, so much so I like to call myself a Spanx expert (Spanxpert?) — which is why you’re going to want to listen up.

There’s a massive end-of-season sale happening at Spanx right now, and you can best bet that I’ve done my due diligence and combed through every single piece included in the discounts to find the best of the best (they're all good, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have my favorites.) The sale is one of the best I’ve seen in a while: You get the rare chance to save an extra 30 percent on already marked-down pieces when you use the code SALE at checkout. Easy, peasy!

Now, what might not be easy is deciding which of the Spanx pieces you’ll end up buying, but that’s where I, a self-proclaimed Spanx expert, come in to advise on some of the styles that won me over the minute (nay second) I put them on — and as such, they deserve your immediate attention as well.

Best Spanx End-of-Season Deals

I’ve waxed poetic about the Perfect Pants that Oprah called her favorite on countless occasions, and I’m about to do it again, because they really are my best-kept style secret. The Perfect Pants collection has a slew of silhouettes, from straight- to wide-leg, but the DNA is all the same: The top-quality ponte fabric looks and feels ultra luxurious but is incredibly comfy — so much that you might think you’re wearing sweatpants. That’s why I refer to them as my go-to fashion trick, and one of the most classic styles — the Ankle Four-Pocket — is marked down to $63 right now.

I’m also obsessed with any and all of Spanx’s bodysuits, and the two I wear the most — the long-sleeve turtleneck and mock-neck styles — are included in the brand's end-of-season sale. They’re the perfect basics, but don’t feel too basic thanks to their rich colors and luxe ribbed shaping material that easily rivals similar designer picks.

Another Spanx best-seller I could write a love letter about is the Booty Boost leggings, for the simple reason that they make my butt look incredible. The built-in butt-lifting powers are so good, celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Kourtney Kardashian are fans, too. And right now, the activewear essential’s printed styles (I’m talking a cool camo and fun tie-dye) are going for $48 — that’s $50 off the regular price of $98. That means you can get two for the price of one, and who can say no to a BOGO deal? I certainly can’t.

Shop some more Spanx pieces on super sale below. Everything’s selling out quickly, so if you see something, get it, stat.

