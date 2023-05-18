Spanx Quietly Launched an Early Memorial Day Sale, Including the Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner Wears

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, and my shopping-obsessed self simply can’t wait. Early bird deals are already popping up everywhere, from J.Crew’s extra 50 percent-off sale to Amazon’s deals on celebrity-loved fashion. Even better, Spanx, which is shamelessly one of my favorite retailers, is joining in on the savings fun.

Just in time for the long weekend, the celebrity- and shopper-loved shapewear brand secretly launched an early Memorial Day sale. You can save up to 50 percent off coveted styles right now, including the covered Bra-llelujah bralette, Jennifer Garner-worn Booty Boost leggings, and tons of summer essentials, from twill shorts to seamless tees. Best of all, no code or spending minimum is needed to lock in the deals (just heart-eyes for Spanx). But it can be difficult to know which deals are actually worth buying, so I rounded up eight of my all-time favorite pieces alongside celebrity-worn styles that are too good to miss out on:

Spanx Early Memorial Day Deals

Perhaps the best Spanx style currently discounted, you’d be remiss to not add the Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings to your cart. The style is on salet for 30 percent off, comes in a black camo print, and is available in sizes XS to 3X (which are all in stock). Better yet, the fabric is breathable and flattering while giving your booty a little extra lift. But don’t take it from me; take it from Jennifer Garner, the queen of leggings. She wears these sculpting pants like clockwork, pairing them with comfy sneakers and sweatshirts. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to make like Jen Garner?

Spanx

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); spanx.com

Another celebrity favorite is the Bra-llelujah Lightly Lined Bralette. Not only is the comfy bra 30 percent off right now, but Kylie Jenner is also a fan of the style — so much so, she posed in nothing but the bra and undies last November. I own the exact same bralette, and let me just say, you need to grab your own right now. The wireless design is comfortable on the skin, the soft material smooths the body, and the lightly lined cups add the perfect definition. But just in case you don’t want any padding at all, then consider the Unlined Bra-llelujah Bralette, which is also on sale. Or, if you want more lift, go the opposite direction and reach for the discounted full-coverage style that’s available in both unlined and lined styles.

Spanx

Shop now: $41 (Originally $58); spanx.com

Spanx doesn’t only offer fabulous undergarments and athleisure fits, but the brand’s shorts are also top tier. I would know, as I own the Stretch Twill Shorts — and they’re 50 percent off now (yes, seriously). They’re available in sizes XS to XL in seven colors, and the extremely soft material fits like a glove. The bottoms have a pull-on design and shaping fabric that’ll keep you looking and feeling your best. And take it from me — you’ll want to wear them everywhere this summer. If this particular style isn’t for you, then head over to Spanx’s official shorts sale page and take 30 percent off tons of other popular pairs by using code SHORTS at checkout before May 21.

Spanx

Shop now: $39 with code SHORTS (Originally $78); spanx.com

There are tons more on-sale Spanx styles you can take advantage of right now, such as do-it-all ribbed bodysuits, invisible thongs, and basic tees. But popular items, such as this Air Essentials Mock Neck (Oprah is a fan of the Air Essentials collection herself!), are going fast, so shop this early Memorial Day savings event before everything is wiped clean off of the virtual shelves.

