Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Are 30% Off, Plus Discounts on More Celeb-Loved Best Sellers

Hurry before all the best deals sell out.

Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on February 18, 2023 @ 07:00AM

Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants are 30% Off Along With Other Major Discounts on Best-Sellers
If this Presidents’ Day weekend reminded me of anything, it’s that I love a good sale. There’s nothing like a sweet deal on luxury finds or must-have handbags. Better yet, one of my favorite retailers is marking down their best sellers for less.

Spanx is currently offering up to 30 percent off leggings, pants, tops, and bras. These aren’t just your typical end-of-season discounts either; the brand is cutting the price tags off of celebrity-favorite pieces. Kylie Jenner is a fan of Spanx’s on-sale Bra-llelujah! line, while Oprah can’t get enough of the retailer’s currently marked-down Perfect Pant. But even if those two pieces don’t resonate with you, there are still a plethora of options to choose from. And trust me, you won’t be disappointed no matter what you snag, especially when you have a lineup of stars ready to vouch for Spanx. 

12 Best Spanx Deals

The first on-sale fashion find I have to call out is, of course, the Perfect Pant. Not only is it one of Oprah’s favorite things, but it’s a four-pocket, ankle-grazing necessity. The smoothing fabric flatters your legs, while the pull-on design makes them simple to put on and take off. Not to mention, the pants lift your backside, and are offered in both black and navy blue.

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket

Spanx

Shop now: $90 (Originally $128); spanx.com

I may not be as cool as Oprah, but I know a good deal when I see one. This AirEssentials Mock Neck is truly one of my favorite pieces I own. The cloud-like fabric rests perfectly on the chest without any bulges or crinkles. The tapered waist also makes for the ideal silhouette, cinching you at the center and creating a gorgeous hourglass figure.

Spanx AirEssentials Mock Neck Top

Spanx

Shop now: $62 (Originally $88); spanx.com 

Another celeb-approved Spanx staple is Jennifer Garner’s butt-lifting leggings — and yes, they’re on sale, too. The camo print keeps them interesting, while sculpting fabric accentuates each curve for the better. They’re also ultra-breathable yet supportive, making them ideal for all of your choice activities. 

Spanx Booty BoostÂ® Active Camo 7/8 Leggings

Spanx

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); spanx.com

There’s no telling when these items will be wiped off of the site, but I have a feeling they’re going to go quickly, since they’re great deals with celebrity backing. So unless you want to be left without that comfy Spanx bra or a pair of flattering pants, I’d find time to do some quick Presidents' Day shopping.

Spanx Bra-Llelujah! Unlined Full Coverage

Spanx

Shop now: $48 (Originally $68); spanx.com

spanx-faux-suede-legging

Spanx

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); spanx.com 

Velvet Half Zip

Spanx

Shop now: $83 (Originally $118); spanx.com 

Spanx Under Statements Thong

Spanx

Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); spanx.com

Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Spanx

Shop now: $90 (Originally $128); spanx.com 

Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant

Spanx

Shop now: $90 (Originally $128); spanx.com 

Spanx Bra-llelujah!Â® Unlined Bralette

Spanx

Shop now: $34 (Originally $48); spanx.com

Spanx

Spanx

Shop now: $118 (Originally $168); spanx.com 

Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans, Medium Wash

Spanx

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); spanx.com

