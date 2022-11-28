Spanx Styles Loved by Oprah, Jennifer Garner, and Kylie Jenner Are 20% Off for the Next 24 Hours

If this past Black Friday reminded me of anything, it’s that I love a good sale. There’s nothing like saving on a beauty product you’ve had your eye on, or snagging that cozy, holiday-ready sweater for half- off. But then comes the post-sale blues: Why must everything go back to its original expensive self? Can’t the deals stay around for just a little bit longer? Well, thanks to Cyber Monday, they can. And if there’s one Cyber Monday sale you don’t want to miss out on, it’s the Spanx savings event.

For one day only, you can score free shipping and save 20 percent off everything. Yes, everything. That means all products on the Spanx site, including the sale section, are marked down with prices starting at just $16 for an Under Statements Thong. And trust me, you won’t be disappointed no matter what you snag, especially when you have a lineup of celebrities like Oprah and Jennifer Garner ready to vouch for Spanx.

Best Spanx Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

When it comes to celeb favorites, Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner are both hooked on the brand’s Bra-llelujah full coverage bra, which can be yours for $54 right now. Karlie Kloss is known to wear the Suit Your Fancy bodysuit, while TV queen Oprah always keeps Spanx in her rotation; in 2019, she called out the Spanx Perfect Black Pants in her Favorite Thing's list, which are now $134. (She’s also a major fan of these sequined bottoms, which are ideal for the holidays.) And this year, her eyes are set on the brand's AirEssentials line. “The perfectly loose-and-lightweight fabric is like buttah!” she noted in her Favorite Things list — and, yes, they’re on sale too.

Spanx

Shop now: $54 (Originally $68); spanx.com



Spanx



Shop now: $94 (Originally $118); spanx.com

Another standout celeb-approved Spanx staple are Garner’s butt-lifting leggings. She wears them on repeat, always strutting through the streets like a Spanx boss. I can see why she exudes such confidence in them — they’re ultra-breathable and give your booty a little extra lift. And with 20 percent off, that’s all the more reason to add them to your cart.

Spanx

Shop now: $78 (Originally $98); spanx.com



Keep in mind that this once-a-year sale ends at midnight. Unless you want to be left without that comfy Spanx bra or pair of flattering pants for less, I’d find time to do some quick Cyber Monday shopping, if I were you — your Hallmark movies and leftovers will still be there when you’re done!