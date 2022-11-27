The Smoothing Bra Jennifer Garner Recommended to All Her Friends Is on Sale for the Last Time This Year

If you haven’t shopped Spanx’s blowout sale yet, we only have one question: What’re you waiting for? The brand behind celebrity-loved leggings, loungewear, and intimates is having its biggest sale of the year, and many items likely won’t go on sale again in 2022 — or, at least, not for as low as they’re going right now. Alongside Oprah’s favorite pants and its viral faux leather leggings, you can grab the internet-adored, editor-loved, and Jennifer Garner-approved Bra-llelujah Bra for just $54 right now.

Spanx Bra-llelujah Bra Deals:

As you can see by just its accolades, the Spanx bra has a lot going for it — so much so that Garner once said, "You guys have no idea how many friends I've turned on to the Bra-llelujah!" If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about, there are a few reasons why the bra is so beloved: Thanks to a comfortable, easy front closure, not only does it have wide, dig-free straps without clips and hooks, but it's also made with the brand’s patented hosiery fabric, making it super soft, stretchy, and smoothing to boot. The full-coverage cups have light lining that provides flattering support and a barely-there feel.

The Bra-llelujah bra is available in seven neutral colors and sizes 32A to 40DD, but since it’s on sale for 20 percent off, many sizes and colorways are quickly selling out.

Shop now: $54 (Originally $68); spanx.com



Hundreds of customers are simply enamored with it, raving that it’s the “best bra” they’ve ever owned. “I have looked high and low for the perfect comfortable bra and spent way too much money on losers. My search is over,” one shopper happily stated. “I have absolutely no complaints about this bra and have purchased several more already. I wear both the underwire version and the wireless. Both are most comfortable… and the fit is better than any bra I've ever worn before.”

Spanx has a handful of other Bra-llelujah styles on sale, too, including a wireless version, Kylie Jenner-loved bralette, and cami tank top, which features a built-in Bra-llelujah shelf bra. Our advice? Grab the bra — and other customer-loved Spanx styles — before this coveted Cyber Monday sale ends.