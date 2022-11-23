The Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner, My 69-Year-Old Mom, and I All Wear Nonstop Are on Sale

If there’s one thing I love, it’s pants with a perk. Pockets? I’ll show you how much I can put in them. Waterproof? Rain on me, I dare you. With Spanx, it’s hard to drill down just one perk that makes the brand’s bottoms such a force in the pants world, especially when it comes to the universally adored Booty Boost Active Leggings line. As the name suggests, these bottoms will perk up your booty so well, you’ll have Flo Rida singing “apple bottom jeans, boots with the fur” stuck in your head like it’s 2007. I also love how comfortable these leggings are, with the just-right firmness-to-stretch ratio for flattering, unrestricted movement. The material is super smooth, too, making my legs look and feel great.

As with most things, though, a variety of data points is most helpful when determining if said thing is right for you. Luckily, I have two more to offer you: My 69-year-old mother and Jennifer Garner, who are also Booty Boost fans. The three of us are racking up the mileage as frequent wearers of these butt-lifting leggings.

While I have the cropped version, which hits just above mid-calf, and my mom has the straight-leg Yoga Pant, JG (as we Booty Buddies refer to her) has a few iterations of the sculpting pants. The actress and mom has been spotted in patterned, black, and navy Booty Boost offerings, and right now, each and every one is 20 percent off during Spanx’s sitewide Black Friday sale. Like last year, this steep markdown makes the pants the cheapest they’ve been — and will be — all year.

Even new colors of the best-selling leggings are marked down, meaning you can get navy like Garner while also scoring seasonal hues like dark fig and patterns like floral squiggle midnight navy and brushed collage dark palm for less.

The smooth, buttery, lifting material is Spanx’s proprietary “sculpting performance fabric,” and the “built-in butt-lift” marketing is no empty claim. As with all Spanx shapewear and tights, the booty-boosting pants lift my glutes just enough that my butt looks a little rounder and bouncier. My mom has seen these results IRL, too — and she reported back that even my dad likes them (ew, I know). I imagine Jennifer Garner sees a similar enhancing effect considering how often she wears these leggings, and I bet she, like me and my mom, appreciates the sturdy high-waistband, in addition to the rear-defining benefit. An easy detail of the pants to overlook is the contoured stitching, but it’s actually another secret weapon of the style, somehow making my lower tummy look flatter and my butt look higher.

While you’re considering trying out the Booty Boost sorcery for yourself, you may as well keep the celebrity-approved shopping train moving and check out the on-sale Spanx lounge pieces that were on Oprah’s 2022 Favorite Things list. Both the Air Essentials Half-Zip and Wide-Leg pant are marked down by over $20 each while the Black Friday sale (and supply) lasts.

Shop Oprah’s picks and Spanx’s best-selling Booty Boost Active Leggings for 20 percent off now through Cyber Monday. With so many well-known fans of the brand (Oprah, Jen Garner, me, my mom…), Spanx’s 2022 Black Friday sale should not be missed.