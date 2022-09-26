I Tried the Spanx Pants Oprah Declared “the Softest,” and I Can’t Stop Wearing Them

They’re silky, smooth, and so flattering

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
Updated on September 26, 2022 @ 11:07PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Take Oprah, for example. The A-lister has long been a fan of Spanx pants, specifically the ultra-smooth AirEssential Tapered Pant, which she previously dubbed her uniform. “It’s the softest material I have felt for sweats,” Oprah explained. “It feels like a hug.” And who couldn’t use more hugs these days?” she added. I know I definitely could, so when the brand reached out offering a sample of the AirEssential Wide-Leg Pant, I was stoked. 

Lounge clothes have a reputation of looking frumpy, so believe me when I say these yoga pants are genuinely super flattering. The stretchy material perfectly contours around my hips and booty and gradually tapers off into a wide-leg silhouette, allowing me the comfort of a baggy fit without hiding the shape of my body.

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

SPANX

Shop now: $118; spanx.com

As Oprah already noted, the major draw of these pants is their texture. The lightweight, polyester blend is incredibly breathable, flowy, and buttery-soft. They’re so smooth that, with my eyes closed, I might have mistaken them for silk. I reach for these pants whenever they’re clean and wear them for everything from brunch to sleeping. Because of their four-way stretch, I can even work out in them. 

I already know I’m destined to get another pair. Luckily, Spanx just released the pants in a new fall color (dark palm), along with a matching pullover in the same rave-worthy fabric. In short, if these pants weren’t already on your radar, I suggest giving them a look ( you’ll thank me later). Shop these wide-leg sweats on the Spanx site for $118, along with the entire AirEssential Collection.

AirEssentials Half Zip

SPANX

Shop now: $118; spanx.com

AirEssentials Tapered Pant

SPANX

Shop now: $110; spanx.com

AirEssentials Sleeveless Jumpsuit

SPANX

Shop now: $148; spanx.com

